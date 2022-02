British Airways will relaunch flights from London to Sydney at the end of March, after a two-year pause in travel between the two cities.It follows Monday’s announcement that Australia will reopen to foreign nationals who have been fully vaccinated (two doses) from 21 February.The service will start at five times per week but is expected to increase to daily departures on 1 April.The first flight, BA15, is scheduled to depart London Heathrow on 27 March at 9.25pm and land in Sydney on 29 March at 6.10am local time.Passengers will connect in Singapore – where vaccinated UK travellers are currently able...

