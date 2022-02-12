Game Thread: Knicks at Trail Blazers- 02/12/22

After ending last week with a loss to the College Park Skyhawks, the Westchester Knicks were looking to start the week off with a win against the Cleveland Charge. Even though Cleveland held a brief lead to start the game, Westchester controlled nearly the entire game. Following that, the Knicks started to put together a superb offensive game. The team was scoring well at the basket and had one of their best perimeter shooting games. Allen Crabbe drained four triples early on and Tyler Hall connected on a career-high seven threes. The Knicks drained 24 three-pointers and three Dub Knicks connect on four or more triples.

