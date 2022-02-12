Game Thread: Knicks at Trail Blazers- 02/12/22

The Knicks can salvage a disastrous west coast road trip with a win over the tear-down Blazers before returning home. After a four-game skid and a six-game road losing streak, the New York Knicks (25-31) were able to stop the bleeding versus the most unlikely opponent, by upsetting the Golden State Warriors in the Bay Area. They hope to salvage the rest of their west coast road trip against the struggling and now rebuilding Portland Trail Blazers (22-34), who sold at the NBA trade deadline this past week.
