Toronto's Thaddeus Young available on Saturday

Petr Mrazek will start for the Toronto Maple Leafs in net Saturday, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports. The Leafs have let it be known that Mrazek can expect to start more games in the second half of the season as they are worried about the workload for starter Jack Campbell. In his past eight games, Campbell has struggled between the pipes with a goals-against-average north of four. Mrazek is unlikely to supplant Campbell as the starting netminder, but he is 4-0 with a 2.32 GAA and .921 save percentage in his past four games and deserves to keep playing for the time being.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO