ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bengals’ Joe Mixon savoring Super Bowl journey

By The Associated Press
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hntOO_0eCvvD5200

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Mixon’s foot injury in 2020 was one of many unfortunate events in another train wreck of a season for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cincinnati had shown promise early that year, but suddenly its premier running back, coming off two consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, was done after six games. Injuries also took down rookie quarterback Joe Burrow and a long list of others. The Bengals clunked to a 4-11-1 finish amid the chaos and confusion of the pandemic.

Mixon persevered. On a surgically repaired foot, the 6-foot-1, 220-pound power runner came back better than ever.

The best season of his five-year career earned Mixon election to the Pro Bowl and helped the Bengals go from worst to first in the AFC North — and ultimately to their first Super Bowl in 33 years.

The 25-year-old Californian never takes success — or good health — for granted.

“I always tell our players when I talk to them, you’ve got to play each play like it’s your last because you’re not guaranteed the next one,” Mixon said Monday. “And we finally know what that means. And I finally know what that means, and know what that feels like.

“We’ve all been through adversity and everybody’s learning to get through tough times,” he said. “And for us to be able to be here in this position, it’s a blessing.”

Mixon knows about adversity. He created a great deal of it for himself as a younger man.

Many NFL teams didn’t want to touch him because of behavioral problems and suspensions at Oklahoma, most notably a horrific video of him punching a woman during a scuffle in a restaurant before his freshman year in 2014.

Mixon apologized, took responsibility and accepted a plea agreement requiring probation, 100 hours of community service and behavioral counseling. A civil lawsuit was settled out of court.

The Bengals thoroughly vetted him and were convinced he deserved a chance, drafting him in the second round in 2017.

Despite terrible offensive lines and various leg injuries, Mixon rushed for nearly 3,000 total yards in his first three NFL seasons. In his first four seasons in the league, the Bengals were a combined 19-44-1.

Mixon had primarily been a two-down back. This season the Bengals used him as a three-down back. More chances to get the ball in his hands, and more responsibility.

With media attention focused on the exploits of Burrow and rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase, Mixon went about his business. In addition to 1,205 rushing yards — third best in the NFL — and 13 touchdowns in 2021, he caught 42 passes for a career-high 314 yards and three more TDs.

Despite missing two regular-season games, Mixon got a career-high 334 touches. In the Bengals’ 27-24 AFC championship game win over the Kansas City Chiefs, he rushed for 88 yards on 21 carries and caught all three of his targets for another 27 yards. Mixon was particularly effective late in the game and in overtime.

After winning three nail-biters in the playoffs, the Bengals face the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

“It’s not just the carries. It’s just we got to find ways to get him the ball,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. “You know, there’s a lot of ways we can manufacture runs sometimes with the check downs, just calling some things where we understand the coverage may take the ball to him, then he maximizes it with some 8-to-10-yard catches that way. So the effect that he has on the defense over the course of the game, whether it’s the run or pass, is significant.”

The Rams have taken notice.

“I think Mixon is one of the more complete players in this league,” Rams coach Sean McVay said.

Mixon has said throughout the season he feels himself entering his prime. And now he’s savoring every moment of his Super Bowl journey.

“I guess in times like this, it just tells you that no matter what you’re going through, man, you’ve got to be thankful for the opportunity given to you,” he said. “I came in basically in the rebuilding years of something that would be special here. And this is just the start of it.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
8 News Now

Super Bowl Matchup: Veteran Rams versus upstart Bengals

Across both Super Bowl rosters, there is a great divide. The Rams are the team loaded with veterans and the Bengals are the new kids on the block. Los Angeles has the star power, which figures with Hollywood next door. Cincinnati has a bunch of relative no names outside of Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase. Bengals coach Zac Taylor worked for Rams boss Sean McVay — even though Taylor is more than two years older. Both teams were No. 4 seeds after winning their divisions, so there are some similarities. It might be the differences that, well, make the difference on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium. Oh, yeah, that happens to be the Rams’ new home.
NFL
FanSided

3 people most to blame for Bengals losing Super Bowl 56 to Rams

The Cincinnati Bengals will need to reevaluate what happened in the final minutes of their Super Bowl 56 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The clock struck midnight on this year’s cinderella, as the Cincinnati Bengals fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the final minutes of Super Bowl 56, 23-20.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Taylor
profootballnetwork.com

Cincinnati Bengals Free Agents 2022: Jessie Bates III and C.J. Uzomah highlight the list

The Cincinnati Bengals shocked the NFL this season. While many assumed some positive regression with Joe Burrow returning and Ja’Marr Chase in-house, few believed the team would compete in the playoffs, let alone the Super Bowl. Regardless of the outcome of their game against the Rams, the Bengals have quite a few free agents to make decisions on in the 2022 offseason.
NFL
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes’ first tweet after Super Bowl 56 will pump up Chiefs fans

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ready to get back to work after watching the Bengals lose to the Rams in Super Bowl 56. Mahomes and Co. lost to the Bengals in the AFC Championship game, which was a relative surprise given they held a double-digit first half lead. Yet, Mahomes made some costly mistakes in the second half and the Chiefs’ defense couldn’t stop a nosebleed, let alone Joe Burrow.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#Chiefs#American Football#Ap#The Cincinnati Bengals#Californian
theScore

4 takeaways from the Rams' Super Bowl victory over the Bengals

The Los Angeles Rams scored a late touchdown to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI 23-20. Let's take a closer look at what went down. Los Angeles constructed a championship-caliber roster by acquiring and leaning on pricey veterans. That strategy showed some cracks when Odell Beckham Jr. left the game after hurting his knee in the second quarter. With wideout Robert Woods and tight end Tyler Higbee already out with injuries, the Rams' depth was sorely tested. In the end, L.A.'s stars justified the wisdom of the team's approach.
NFL
Fox 19

WATCH: Fans give Bengals hero’s welcome on return to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Faithful Bengals fans gathered outside Paul Brown Stadium the Monday after the Super Bowl to welcome the AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals home from Los Angeles. The team arrived at the stadium sometime shortly after 7 p.m., by which time fans had gathered in the hundreds if not...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top reactions after Bengals vs. Rams in Super Bowl LVI

No matter what happened in Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, there was bound to be a tidal wave of reactions on social media and otherwise. But it sure doesn’t hurt that some downright unforgettable moments on the field, including a historic trick play. There was also a historically bone-headed penalty on one team thanks to a player in a hoodie who decided to come onto the field.
NFL
8 News Now

8 News Now

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy