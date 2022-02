Thomas Tuchel has revealed he only beat his Covid isolation at the “second-to-last chance” to coach Chelsea to their maiden Club World Cup title in person.The Blues’ German boss admitted he cut a frustrated figure trying to coach Chelsea’s FA Cup fourth-round win over Plymouth and the Club World Cup semi-final from his office.And, as time ticked down, he revealed he made several drives to the airport without even waiting for his Covid test result, such was his desperation to join the Chelsea squad in Abu Dhabi.Tuchel tested negative at the penultimate chance to reach the United Arab Emirates in...

