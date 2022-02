This week on Sporcle Saturday we move on to the mound, where there have been quite a few guys over the last several years to throw the first pitch of the game. Interestingly, unlike some of the other positions that have been covered over the past several weeks, there are several throughlines from 2017 to present. Three starting pitchers who appeared in 2017 all made appearances in 2021, something which can’t be said for catcher (to take just one example) where you’d need to travel up to 2019 to get duplicate names.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO