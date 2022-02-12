3 Reasons to Binge ‘Young Wallander’ on Netflix

The most-watched movies on Netflix include The Royal Treatment, Munich — The Edge of War, and Annabelle: Creation. If you want to make a choice about what to watch on Netflix, the Daily Top 10 Movies list is a great place to start. The movies may not always be great, but people are watching and talking about them. The list for Tuesday, Jan. 25 is topped by the romance film The Royal Treatment, in which former Disney Channel star Laura Marano plays a New Yawker who falls in love with a prince, played by Aladdin's Mena Massoud. No. 2 is the gripping historical drama Munich — The Edge of War, which is about spies in the lead-up to World War II. No. 3 is the hair-raising horror flick Annabelle: Creation. The No. 4 and No. 5 spots belong to true crime-inspired thriller Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman and star-studded satire Don't Look Up.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 20 DAYS AGO