Husky head basketball coach Mike Hopkins met with the media for his weekly Monday afternoon press conference. Here are some notes from what he had to say... On what stood out to him after watching the Arizona film, Hopkins said the first eight minutes were great, but then the physicality of the game changed and Washington didn't match it. They didn't create enough turnovers, they went man-to-man and Arizona got some easier looks off of that, so they have to do a better job of being more disciplined in their positioning on defense and they have to get tougher.

