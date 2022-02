Hundreds of cars, campervans and trucks taking part in a Canada-style protest convoy against Covid regulations were preparing to enter Brussels Monday where Belgian officials have already banned a demonstration following a weekend attempt in Paris. Around 1,300 vehicles from across France had arrived near the French border town of Lille by late Sunday, according to police. The protest is one of several worldwide inspired by the truckers' standoff with authorities in Canada. Camped at a parking lot near Lille, protesters brandished French flags and chanted "We won't give up" and "Freedom, freedom."

PROTESTS ・ 1 DAY AGO