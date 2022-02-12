ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock, paper, scissors decides free kick for Lille

Miami Herald
 2 days ago

Jonathan Bamaba and Xeka resorted to a childhood game to decide which player would take a free kick for...

www.miamiherald.com

FanSided

UEFA Champions League: 16 remain on Road to St. Petersburg

Interesting matchups in Champions League Round of 16. The Champions League is back with the first knock-out round. With a day to go before the action returns, let’s look at who plays who. While at it, I will make my prediction for each tie. Without further ado, here is what to look forward to.
UEFA
ESPN

Chelsea win FIFA Club World Cup after extra-time win over Palmeiras

Chelsea won the FIFA Club World Cup after securing a 2-1 victory over Palmeiras after extra-time at Abu Dhabi's Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium on Saturday. Kai Havertz scored a penalty in the 117th minute as the Premier League giants won the competition for the first time in the club's history.
MLS
BBC

AC Milan 1-0 Sampdoria: Rafael Leao goal sends hosts top of Serie A

AC Milan moved to the top of Serie A with a 1-0 win over Sampdoria. Portugal forward Rafael Leao found the bottom corner from a tight angle in the first half for his 10th goal of the season. Sampdoria keeper Wladimiro Falcone made several saves to prevent Milan from adding...
SOCCER
Fresno Bee

Trippier’s free kick helps Newcastle to 3rd straight EPL win

Kieran Trippier scored from a free kick for the second time in six days to fire Newcastle to a 1-0 win over Aston Villa and a third straight Premier League victory on Sunday. The England full back’s 35th-minute goal helped Newcastle move four points clear of the relegation zone on an afternoon when VAR played a key role.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Champions League resumes, Man U seeks 1st win in 4

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Three of the competition’s top teams are in action in the first games in the last 16. The headline match of the round is Paris Saint-Germain versus Real Madrid, which sees Lionel Messi go up against the team he caused so much pain in the Spanish league with Barcelona. Now Messi is at PSG and looking to lead the French team to a first Champions League title as part of an exciting front three that also contains Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. All three are expected to play while Madrid could start without star attacker Karim Benzema, who is working his way back from a hamstring injury and might have to settle for a place on the bench. The other match sees Manchester City, the beaten finalist last season and a leading contender again this year, play away to Portuguese team Sporting in what should be a mismatch. City is without first-choice right back Kyle Walker, who is suspended, and injured forwards Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus, but is otherwise in great shape against a side that hasn’t reached this stage since 2008-09.
UEFA
Reuters

Havertz's late penalty seals world club crown for Chelsea

ABU DHABI, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Chelsea were crowned FIFA Club World Cup champions for the first time as Kai Havertz struck home a penalty deep into extra time to break the hearts of Brazilian club Palmeiras on Saturday. Havertz, scorer of the winning goal in last season's European Champions...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Fiorentina leave it late to see off Spezia

Sofyan Amrabat’s 89th-minute strike ended Spezia’s unbeaten Serie A run as Fiorentina left it late to win at Stadio Alberto Picco.In the process, he got team-mate Krzysztof Piatek out of jail after he had missed a first-half penalty in a 2-1 victory.Piatek passed up a glorious opportunity to put the visitors ahead with just 14 minutes gone when, after Arkadiusz Reca had fouled Nicolas Gonzalez inside the box, the striker saw his spot-kick come back off a post.SOFYAN 💜 pic.twitter.com/FpjowqB1rl— ACF Fiorentina English (@ACFFiorentinaEN) February 14, 2022However, he made amends three minutes before the break when he converted Youssef Maleh’s...
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Barcelona scores late, stays unbeaten against rival Espanyol

MADRID (AP) — One more minute and Espanyol's 13-year winless streak against crosstown rival Barcelona in the Spanish league would finally be over. Sixty more seconds and its 23-match winless run against the Spanish powerhouse would finally come to an end. But Espanyol couldn't stop a goal by Luuk...
SOCCER
BBC

Transfer rumours: Kounde, Rice, Tielemans, Broja, Leao, Sterling, Araujo

Chelsea have made signing Sevilla's France defender Jules Kounde, 23, a priority for the summer and are also interested in West Ham's 23-year-oldEngland midfielder Declan Rice and Monaco's 22-year-old France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. (Telegraph - subscription) Manager Brendan Rodgers says Leicester must be realistic about the future of their 24-year-old...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Sadio Mane: Liverpool star has stadium named after him in Senegal

Sadio Mane is to have a stadium named after him in the south-western city of Sedhiou after helping Senegal to their maiden continental success. The Liverpool forward scored the winning penalty as the Teranga Lions beat Egypt 4-2 on penalties to clinch their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations, after the game ended goalless following extra time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Milik scores brilliant goal as Marseille moves clear in 2nd

PARIS (AP) — Arkadiusz Milik scored a spectacular winning goal as Marseille beat Metz 2-1 in the French league on Sunday to move four points clear in second place, an automatic Champions League spot. The imposing Poland striker came off the bench for the visitors to make it four...
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Dzeko's equalizer keeps Inter Milan on top in Serie A

ROME (AP) — Edin Dzeko's second-half equalizer at Napoli secured for Inter Milan a 1-1 draw and the Serie A lead on Saturday. Napoli could have gone on top with a win. Instead, Inter has a one-point lead over Napoli with a game in hand, and third-placed AC Milan was one point further back in their three-way battle for the title.
SOCCER
The Independent

Chelsea vs Palmeiras live stream: How to watch Club World Cup final online and on TV today

Chelsea are taking on Brazilian side Palmeiras in the Club World Cup final today in Abu Dhabi, looking to lift the trophy for the first time. Chelsea reached the final in 2012 before losing to another Brazilian side, Corinthians, but they come into this one as favourites despite an underwhelming semi-final display in midweek. Follow Chelsea vs Palmeiras LIVEThe Blues edged out Saudi side Al Hilal with a 1-0 win thanks to Romelu Lukaku, while Palmeiras made the final after a 2-0 victory over Al Ahly. Thomas Tuchel is expected to be on the touchline again for Chelsea having missed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Trippier out for Newcastle with broken foot

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Kieran Trippier must take a break from his fast start to life at Newcastle after sustaining a broken left foot. Scans showed the England full back fractured the fifth metatarsal bone during the 1-0 win over Aston Villa on Sunday, Newcastle said Monday. The northeast...
WORLD

