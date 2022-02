Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has defended Tyrone Mings and backed him to recover his form.Villa go to Newcastle on Sunday after the England centre-back suffered a nightmare in Wednesday’s 3-3 draw with Leeds He was robbed by Diego Llorente for Daniel James’ opener, was beaten to the ball by James for Leeds’ second and failed to clear before Llorente levelled in the second half.But Gerrard insisted his captain remains a vital part of his team, even after his error-strewn performance.He said: “Tyrone is a big player for us, of course he is, he is a big leader for us...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO