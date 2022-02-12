ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Mayor will oppose Met chief who does not understand force’s ‘cultural issues’

Shropshire Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe London Mayor’s lack of confidence in Dame Cressida Dick’s plans to reform the service led to her abrupt resignation on Thursday. Sadiq Khan has pledged to oppose the appointment of a new Met Police chief unless they have a “robust plan” to deal with the “cultural problems” that have led...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Cressida Dick: New Met chief must tackle policing culture, says Priti Patel

The new Metropolitan Police commissioner must tackle police culture and conduct, Priti Patel has said. Writing in the Evening Standard, the home secretary said "strong and decisive new leadership will be required to restore public confidence". Dame Cressida said she had been left with "no choice" but to resign, after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Cressida Dick: Priti Patel and London mayor clash as Met chief quits

Home Secretary Priti Patel is understood to have clashed with the Labour mayor of London over the resignation of Dame Cressida Dick. Dame Cressida quit as Metropolitan Police Commissioner on Thursday after losing the backing of Mr Khan. She is thought to have offered her resignation after declining to meet...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Next Met commissioner ‘must learn from history and acknowledge force’s failures’

Leroy Logan has tipped Neil Basu for the top job, saying his ‘cultural competence’ may put him ‘head and shoulders’ above other candidates. The next commissioner of the Metropolitan Police needs to “learn from history” and acknowledge the force’s “systemic failures”, a founding member of the National Black Police Association (NBPA) has said.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Boris Johnson
BBC

Cressida Dick: Policing figures dismayed at Met chief's demise

Dame Cressida Dick's resignation as Metropolitan Police commissioner has been welcomed by her critics. But what do figures in the policing community make of the imminent exit of the first female commissioner of the UK's largest police force?. Dame Cressida resigned on Thursday after being unable to convince London's Mayor...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Dame Cressida Dick forced out of role as Met Police chief

Dame Cressida Dick, the first female Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, has announced her resignation, saying she had been forced out by the Mayor of London. The country's most senior police officer had been under pressure following a string of controversies, but resigned after Sadiq Khan said he was "not satisfied" with her plans to change the culture at Scotland Yard.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Mayor#Uk#Met Police#The Observer#Metropolitan Police#Conservative#Labour#Home Office
The Independent

Tory Party chairman denounces ‘woke psychodrama’ of cancel culture

Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden has denounced what he describes as a “painful woke psychodrama” sweeping the West, claiming it distracts from efforts to stand up for democracy.In a speech on so-called “cancel culture” hosted by the Heritage Foundation in the US, Mr Dowden dubbed “woke” ideology as a “dangerous form of decadence” at a time when “our attention should be focused on external foes”.He said a West “confident in its values” would not be “obsessing over pronouns or indeed seeking to decolonise mathematics”.“Rogue states are seeking to challenge the international order. And at the precise point when our resolve...
WORLD
Telegraph

Met Police commander who wrote force’s drug strategy accused of taking cannabis and LSD

A Scotland Yard commander who wrote the force's drug strategy took cannabis, LSD and magic mushrooms while on holiday in France, a misconduct hearing has been told. Commander Julian Bennett, who has sat on dozens of police disciplinary panels, is also accused of refusing to provide a drug sample after being told that he was suspected of using cannabis in July 2020.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
AFP

Brother acquitted for 'honour killing' of Pakistani social media star

The brother of a Pakistani social media star who was murdered in one of the country's most notorious "honour killings" was acquitted on Monday after serving less than six years in prison, lawyers said. The case became the most high profile "honour killing" of recent years -- where women are dealt lethal punishment by male relatives for purportedly bringing "shame" to the reputation of a family.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

I’ll fight to overturn US ban on my ‘Queer Bible’, says British author

A British writer, presenter and former model says he is shocked to find himself at the centre of an unprecedented wave of book banning in the US. A Mississippi mayor has told the Madison County Library to remove LGBTQ+ books from its shelves or lose funding. One of the books singled out as an example was The Queer Bible, a collection of LGBTQ+ history essays edited by Jack Guinness. Ridgeland’s Republican mayor, Gene McGee, has refused to release funds to the library until “homosexual materials” are withdrawn.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
TheConversationAU

Morrison draws on Bible story to explain refusal to compromise on religious discrimination package

Scott Morrison has said he is “devastated” by failing to deliver the religious discrimination legislation but declared he would rather lay down the attempt than see the protections compromised. He confirmed the legislation is dead for this term – the government will not attempt to revisit it in budget week. The Prime Minister abandoned the package, which also involved change to the sex discrimination act, after five Liberal defectors combined with Labor and crossbenchers to amend it in the House of Representatives to protect transgender students at religious schools. The five – Trent Zimmerman, Dave Sharma, Fiona Martin, Katie Allen, and Bridget Archer...
RELIGION
Shropshire Star

Father of Plymouth gunman ‘sorry and ashamed’

Jake Davison killed five people including his mother in Keyham in August 2021. The father of a man who shot and killed five people in Plymouth last year said he is “sorry and ashamed” over his son’s actions. Jake Davison, 22, murdered his mother at her home...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Wrongly jailed post-office clerk to address Horizon inquiry

A former Midlands post office worker who was wrongly jailed for stealing £11,500 is to tell a public inquiry about the impact the miscarriage of justice has had on her life. Tracy Felstead, of Bournside Drive, Telford, is to give evidence at the long-awaited inquiry into the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry, which opens on Monday.
U.K.
Washington Examiner

Roger Scruton's legacy is to be exaggerated

The publication of Against the Tide, billed as the late Roger Scruton’s “best columns, commentaries, and criticism,” reminds us that he had spent many years ostracized from polite intellectual society before he picked up his knighthood for services to philosophy. He wrote it was “worth sacrificing your chances of becoming a fellow of the British Academy, a vice-chancellor or an emeritus-professor for the sheer relief of uttering the truth.” He was in fact elected to the British Academy. But it was indeed true that he had to go against the tide for most of his career. He was received far better abroad than at home. In one of the pieces in the collection under review, Scruton recorded his surprise at finding that he had a Brazilian fan club. Likewise, his stature has been far taller in Central Europe and the United States than in his native country.
U.K.
Shropshire Star

Britons told to leave Ukraine immediately amid threat of invasion by Russia

The Foreign Office dramatically updated its advice to tell UK nationals to ‘leave now while commercial means are still available’. Britons have been told to flee Ukraine immediately over growing concerns that Russia could launch an invasion in the coming days. The Foreign Office updated its advice on...
POLITICS
The Independent

British schools failing on Black history, warns Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter

The granddaughter of Nelson Mandela has expressed concern around the lack of Black representation across the UK’s school curriculum and public spaces.Tukwini Mandela, a businesswoman and campaigner, sat down for an interview with The Independent ahead of the 32nd anniversary of her freedom fighter grandfather’s release from prison in 1990.The recent resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement post-George Floyd saw numerous slaver statues toppled around the world, including in Britain.Yet according to research, there are fewer than a dozen statues of Black people located across England and Wales – two of which are of Nelson Mandela in Parliament Square...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Debate over Counsellors of State amid Queen Covid scare

Counsellors of State are appointed from among the monarch’s consort and the four adults over the age of 21 next in the succession line. The Queen’s Covid scare has reignited debate over the current Counsellors of State. In the event the Queen could not undertake her official duties...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy