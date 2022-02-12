Mayor will oppose Met chief who does not understand force’s ‘cultural issues’

The publication of Against the Tide, billed as the late Roger Scruton’s “best columns, commentaries, and criticism,” reminds us that he had spent many years ostracized from polite intellectual society before he picked up his knighthood for services to philosophy. He wrote it was “worth sacrificing your chances of becoming a fellow of the British Academy, a vice-chancellor or an emeritus-professor for the sheer relief of uttering the truth.” He was in fact elected to the British Academy. But it was indeed true that he had to go against the tide for most of his career. He was received far better abroad than at home. In one of the pieces in the collection under review, Scruton recorded his surprise at finding that he had a Brazilian fan club. Likewise, his stature has been far taller in Central Europe and the United States than in his native country.

