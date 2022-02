When you're preparing for the Super Bowl, it helps to have a head coach who's been there before. A lot. The Patriots made five trips to the Super Bowl during Julian Edelman's 12-year tenure in New England. But by the time Edelman arrived in 2009, head coach Bill Belichick had already experienced six Super Bowls of his own -- four with the Patriots and two as the New York Giants' defensive coordinator -- and gone 5-1 in those contests.

