Lamaute carries Fairleigh Dickinson past Sacred Heart 82-75

ALBANY - Coming off the high of a thrilling win over Iona on Friday night, the Siena men's basketball team turns around to face the only opponent the Saints have laid an egg against recently. The Saints play at 1 p.m. Sunday at Rider, which beat Siena 74-60 on Feb....
Current Records: St. Francis (N.Y.) 7-17; Central Connecticut State 7-18 The St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers are on the road again Saturday and play against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at 1 p.m. ET Feb. 12 at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. Central Connecticut State will be strutting in after a victory while the Terriers will be stumbling in from a defeat.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — B.J. Mack had 17 points and 11 rebounds to carry Wofford to a 69-57 victory over Western Carolina. Mack shot 8 for 10 from the floor for the Terriers (15-11, 7-7 Southern Conference). Max Klesmit had 13 points and six assists. Nick Robinson had 15 points and seven rebounds to pace the Catamounts (9-18, 3-11), whose losing streak stretched to four games.
NEW YORK - After a grueling stretch of games, UConn is headed home with a feel-good win. Tyrese Martin scored all 17 of his points in the second half and the 24th-ranked Huskies rallied past St. John's 63-60 on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. R.J. Cole had 14 points and...
After three games on the road, the Iona Gaels are heading back home. The Gaels and the Monmouth Hawks will face off in an MAAC battle at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Hynes Athletics Center. Iona is out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive. Iona was within striking...
LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. — Anthony Gaines recorded 17 points and 11 rebounds and his two free throws with six seconds left in overtime was enough to lift Siena past Rider 76-75 on Sunday. Mervin James led the Broncs with 15 points.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jordan Dingle had a career-high 33 points as Penn topped Harvard 82-74 on Saturday. Dingle made 8 of 10 3-pointers. Clark Slajchert had 15 points for Penn (11-12, 8-2 Ivy League), which earned its fifth straight victory. Lucas Monroe added seven rebounds. Evan Nelson had 19...
Get ready for an MAAC battle as the Canisius Golden Griffins and the Fairfield Stags will face off at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Webster Bank Arena at Harbor Yard. Fairfield should still be feeling good after a big victory, while Canisius will be looking to get back in the win column.
Following nine straight wins, Villanova fell to Seton Hall on Sunday afternoon, losing 72-60 on the road. Redshirt junior forward Maddy Siegrist recorded her fourth straight double-double with 31 points and 11 rebounds, while graduate forward Brianna Herlihy added 14 points and six rebounds. Herlihy and Siegrist combined for 15 of the team’s 22 field goals, including seven threes.
Loretto, Pa. (February 12, 2022)—Mezie Offurum scored 14 points while Jaylin Gibson added 13 to help Mount St. Mary's grind out a 54-52 win at Saint Francis U on Saturday afternoon at DeGol Arena. The Mount (12-12, 8-6 NEC) rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit to secure the win.
The Villanova Wildcats women’s basketball team took to the floor two days after their signature win at Connecticut against the always tough Golden Eagles of Marquette. Sole possession of third place in the Big East was at stake. That goes to Villanova who clawed back in the game, tied it at the end of regulation, and wins it 74 – 63 in overtime. Maddy Siegrist rose to the occasion scoring a career-high 42 points in the victory. Her two biggest points of the night were two free throws with less than a second on the clock to tie the game at 58 sending it to overtime.
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Junior Carmen Villalobos scored a season-high 16 points as the Hartford women's basketball team fell,69-52, to NJIT on Saturday. Hartford falls to 2-20 overall and 2-9 in conference play while the Highlanders improve to 12-11 overall and 7-5 in the America East. NJIT 69, HARTFORD...
POUGHKEEPSIE, New York – The Marist men's basketball team earned a 71-70 victory over Canisius on Saturday night in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference game at McCann Arena. The Red Foxes came back from a 10-point deficit with 16 minutes to play as they won their second straight. Summary.
The Siena Saints are rolling at the perfect time. They continue to climb the MAAC standings as they currently sit in a tie for second place with Saint Peters and just behind Iona. Here is my quick take on the red hot Saints from the Times Union:. After watching the...
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Despite a career day by Leilani Kapinus the Penn State women's basketball team fell 71-62 at Rutgers on Sunday afternoon. Kapinus recorded 23 points and 12 rebounds for her first career double-double. Penn State is now 9-15 overall and 3-11 in Big Ten play, while Rutgers is 8-17 overall and 1-12 in conference.
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. – The University of Delaware women's basketball team completed the season series sweep by claiming the 71-58 CAA road victory over Hofstra (5-14, 2-9 CAA) Sunday afternoon inside David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex in Hempstead, N.Y. With the win, the Blue Hens (18-5, 12-1 CAA) extends their winning streak to eight games and to 14 games against the Pride.
Matt McCall started two big men on Saturday afternoon, but the Massachusetts men’s basketball team finished the game with four guards, a strategy that has become commonplace for McCall. T.J. Weeks and Javohn Garcia joined Noah Fernandes, Rich Kelly and Trent Buttrick to close out a narrow 69-67 victory for UMass at home.
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y., Feb. 12, 2022 – After dropping a five-point decision to Harvard, the Hofstra University wrestling team rebounded with a 37-15 win over Sacred Heart on Saturday in EIWA action. Hofstra (3-11, 2-5 EIWA) raced out to a quick 17-0 lead with a pin, tech fall and a...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY - The Iona College men's basketball team took a lead three minutes into the contest and never looked back in a 70-62 win over Monmouth in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference action at the Hynes Center. The Gaels snapped a two-game slide, earned their 20th overall win of the season and improved to 10-0 at home. Graduate Elijah Joiner scored his 1,000th career point in the victory.
Comments / 0