Lamaute carries Fairleigh Dickinson past Sacred Heart 82-75

The Villanova Wildcats women’s basketball team took to the floor two days after their signature win at Connecticut against the always tough Golden Eagles of Marquette. Sole possession of third place in the Big East was at stake. That goes to Villanova who clawed back in the game, tied it at the end of regulation, and wins it 74 – 63 in overtime. Maddy Siegrist rose to the occasion scoring a career-high 42 points in the victory. Her two biggest points of the night were two free throws with less than a second on the clock to tie the game at 58 sending it to overtime.

VILLANOVA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO