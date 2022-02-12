ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Flowers carries Long Island University past Bryant 99-88

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Ty Flowers had 29 points and 12 rebounds as Long Island University topped Bryant...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
kentuckytoday.com

Martin's big 2nd half leads No. 24 UConn past St. John's

NEW YORK (AP) — After a grueling stretch of games, UConn is headed home with a feel-good win. Tyrese Martin scored all 17 of his points in the second half and the 24th-ranked Huskies rallied past St. John's 63-60 on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. R.J. Cole had 14...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Has Stunning Prediction For The Lakers

Michael Wilbon is officially out on the Los Angeles Lakers. Wilbon has seen enough of their inconsistent play this season, even with a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup. “The Lakers are done,” Wilbon said. “I’m tired of this exercise. When are they going to right the...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
CBS Sports

Central Connecticut State vs. St. Francis (N.Y.): How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Current Records: St. Francis (N.Y.) 7-17; Central Connecticut State 7-18 The St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers are on the road again Saturday and play against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at 1 p.m. ET Feb. 12 at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. Central Connecticut State will be strutting in after a victory while the Terriers will be stumbling in from a defeat.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
abc17news.com

Mitchell lifts UC Santa Barbara over Cal Poly 69-64

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Ajay Mitchell had a season-high 25 points as UC Santa Barbara narrowly beat Cal Poly 69-64. Mitchell made 11 of 12 foul shots. Amadou Sow had 16 points and eight rebounds for UC Santa Barbara (11-9, 4-5 Big West Conference). Josh Pierre-Louis added 13 points. Trevon Taylor had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Mustangs (5-17, 2-9), who have lost five games in a row. Brantly Stevenson added 14 points. Alimamy Koroma had 10 points.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
abc17news.com

Mack double-double sends Wofford past Western Carolina 69-57

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — B.J. Mack had 17 points and 11 rebounds to carry Wofford to a 69-57 victory over Western Carolina. Mack shot 8 for 10 from the floor for the Terriers (15-11, 7-7 Southern Conference). Max Klesmit had 13 points and six assists. Nick Robinson had 15 points and seven rebounds to pace the Catamounts (9-18, 3-11), whose losing streak stretched to four games.
SPARTANBURG, SC
abc17news.com

Conner leads No. 6 Arizona women past Arizona State 62-58

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cate Reese had 17 points, Madi Conner scored a career-high 16 off the bench and No. 6 Arizona used stifling defense in the second half to beat visiting Arizona State 62-58. The Wildcats (18-4, 8-4 Pac-12) avenged an 81-77 loss at ASU on Friday night by holding the Sun Devils to 36.4 percent shooting in the second half, including 33.3 percent in the fourth quarter. Reese was 7 of 10 from the field and Conner was 7 of 12, including two 3-pointers, as Arizona shot a season-high 58.1 percent. Two days after the teams combined for 52 fouls and 69 free throw attempts, foul trouble plagued both teams throughout. So did turnovers, with each team giving it away more than 20 times.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island University#Ap#Eral Penn#Sharks
Bristol Press

UConn men's basketball beats St. John's with big second half

NEW YORK - After a grueling stretch of games, UConn is headed home with a feel-good win. Tyrese Martin scored all 17 of his points in the second half and the 24th-ranked Huskies rallied past St. John's 63-60 on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. R.J. Cole had 14 points and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WPRI 12 News

Sheppard carries Rhode Island past Davidson 72-65

KINGSTON (WPRI) – Jeremy Sheppard had 23 points as Rhode Island snapped a six-game losing streak, defeating Davidson 72-65 on Saturday. Makhi Mitchell had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Rams. His brother, Makhel Mitchell added 11 points.  Foster Loyer had 20 points for the Wildcats, whose four-game win streak came to an end.  The Rams evened the […]
BASKETBALL
WPRI 12 News

Bynum scores 25, Providence beats DePaul 76-73 in OT

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Jared Bynum scored 25 points off the bench and Al Durham and Nate Watson finished with 16 points apiece as No. 11 Providence held on for a 76-73 overtime win over DePaul on Saturday. Durham went 12 for 12 at the free-throw line as the Big East-leading Friars (21-2, 11-1 Big […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
mountathletics.com

Mount St. Mary's Grinds Out 54-52 Road Win at Saint Francis U

Loretto, Pa. (February 12, 2022)—Mezie Offurum scored 14 points while Jaylin Gibson added 13 to help Mount St. Mary's grind out a 54-52 win at Saint Francis U on Saturday afternoon at DeGol Arena. The Mount (12-12, 8-6 NEC) rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit to secure the win.
COLLEGE SPORTS
yalebulldogs.com

No. 7 Bulldogs Celebrate Senior Day with 3-1 Win over SLU

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The No. 7 Yale Women's Ice Hockey Team celebrated Senior Day by beating St. Lawrence 3-1 in the last regular-season game at the Whale and clinching home ice for the ECAC Hockey Tournament. Senior captain Greta Skarzynski clinched the game with an empty-net goal, and...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Collegian

UMass squashes Duquesne on Sunday 89-59

While senior day for the Massachusetts women’s basketball team honored just one active player, it was a full team effort that destroyed Duquesne 89-59 on Sunday. Coming off a crushing win against George Mason just 48 hours prior, UMass (20-5, 8-3 Atlantic 10) took play to the next level against the Dukes (9-15, 4-8 A-10) shooting 50 percent from the field, 42.9 percent from behind the 3-point line and maintained a lead for nearly 38 of 40 total minutes.
AMHERST, MA
bluehens.com

Women’s Basketball Storms Past Hofstra, 71-58

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. – The University of Delaware women's basketball team completed the season series sweep by claiming the 71-58 CAA road victory over Hofstra (5-14, 2-9 CAA) Sunday afternoon inside David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex in Hempstead, N.Y. With the win, the Blue Hens (18-5, 12-1 CAA) extends their winning streak to eight games and to 14 games against the Pride.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
stonehillskyhawks.com

Men's Basketball Posts Balanced Win at Assumption, 65-58

WORCESTER, Mass. (February 12, 2022) – Stonehill College turned in another solid defensive effort in placed four in double figures on its way to a 65-58 victory over Assumption University in Northeast-10 Conference men's basketball action at Andrew Laska Gymnasium this afternoon. Leaders. Stonehill. Owen Chose Fifth-year, Guard: 18...
WORCESTER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy