NFL

Drake Gives His Super Bowl Game Predictions After Making $1.3 Million Bet

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrake who is a high stakes gambler, took to Instagram...

1061kissfm.iheart.com

The Independent

Van Jefferson celebrates birth of second child after wife Samaria left Super Bowl in labour

Van Jefferson has celebrated the birth of his second child with a cute photo after his wife Samaria Jefferson went into labour midway through the Super Bowl.The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver posted an adorable Instagram story late on Sunday night showing him cradling their newborn son with a huge smile on his face, along with the caption “x2!!!!!”The player’s wife had been rushed to hospital midway through the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at the SoFi Stadium after going into labour while watching her husband on the field.Ms Jefferson was seen leaving the stadium on a stretcher.The couple already...
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty On Bengals Fourth Down

Super Bowl 56 is officially underway as the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams face off against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately the first few minutes of the game have already produced a controversial call. During a fourth-and-1 play from near midfield, the refs appear to have missed a penalty.
People

Odell Beckham Jr. Kisses Pregnant Girlfriend Lauren Wood's Baby Bump After Super Bowl Win

Odell Beckham Jr.'s baby waited just a little longer to arrive so dad could win the Vince Lombardi Trophy first. After the Los Angeles Rams were victorious over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, Beckham Jr., 29, was seen embracing his girlfriend, model Lauren Wood, and kissing her baby bump.
Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
The Spun

Rams Released An Official Injury Update For Odell Beckham

We may have seen the last of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in Super Bowl 56. Beckham suffered an apparent knee injury late in the first half of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Rams and Bengals. He required assistance when leaving the field and eventually went back to the locker room with trainers.
iheart.com

Twitter Reacts To Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Super Bowl LVI Intro

Numerous A-list celebrities attended Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, but the reigning king of the box office stole the show before kickoff. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson provided a pregame on-field promo synonymous with his legendary professional wrestling career at SoFi Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday (February 13). Johnson was...
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Was Best Dressed At The 2022 Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is not a fashion competition, but if it was, then Beyoncé certainly would've taken home the award for best dressed. The mother of three was filmed by fans in the stands at tonight's game, and not long after, she uploaded a series of super hot new photos to her own Instagram feed.
WSAV News 3

Super Bowl Live: Rams win Super Bowl 23-20 over Bengals

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the Super Bowl: Cooper Kupp caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford with 1:25 remaining and the Rams beat the Bengals 23-20 to win the Super Bowl on Sunday night. Kupp had four receptions for 39 yards on that drive, including the last three. He also had […]
The Spun

Buccaneers Rumored To Be Considering Major Quarterback Trade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in need of a new quarterback – well, probably. While Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this year, the Buccaneers are reportedly leaving the door open for him to return. Brady, 44, is likely to stay retired, though...
ETOnline.com

Drake Wins Big With Super Bowl Bet on Odell Beckham Jr.

Drake put his faith in the right person! The Certified Lover Boy artist made bank early on in the Big Game on Sunday when Odell Beckham Jr. made the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI. Drake revealed on Thursday, days ahead of Sunday's game, that he'd shown the Rams --...
