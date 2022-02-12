Drake Gives His Super Bowl Game Predictions After Making $1.3 Million Bet

Van Jefferson has celebrated the birth of his second child with a cute photo after his wife Samaria Jefferson went into labour midway through the Super Bowl.The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver posted an adorable Instagram story late on Sunday night showing him cradling their newborn son with a huge smile on his face, along with the caption “x2!!!!!”The player’s wife had been rushed to hospital midway through the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at the SoFi Stadium after going into labour while watching her husband on the field.Ms Jefferson was seen leaving the stadium on a stretcher.The couple already...

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO