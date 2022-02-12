Missing Cobra's Owner Arrested, Snake Still Missing

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The 18-year-old who was arrested in the Timberview High School shooting in Arlington last October, has been indicted on three counts of attempted murder. Timothy George Simpkins, 18, is also charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of unlawful carrying of a weapon in a prohibited place. Timothy George Simpkins mugshot (credit: Arlington Police Department) A Tarrant County Grand Jury returned the indictments on Friday, Feb. 11 regarding the Oct. 6, 2021 shooting. Police say Simpkins opened fire in a classroom on the second floor of Timberview High School, after getting into a fight with another student. Police allege Simpkins brought a gun to school and at some point, during or after that fight, got a 45-caliber handgun and started shooting. The shooting sent three people, two students and a teacher, to the hospital. Nobody was killed.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO