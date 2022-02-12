ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Prairie, TX

Missing Cobra's Owner Arrested, Snake Still Missing

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave You ever wondered what happened to the...

Comments / 2

 

Plot Twist: Amid Months-Long Snake-Hunt for Grand Prairie Cobra, Police Arrest Its Owner

Last summer, a Grand Prairie man's highly venomous snake was reported missing. Months after first searching the surrounding area, the West African Banded Cobra remains at large. The owner, 23-year-old Lawrence Matl, claimed that his pet had slithered to freedom because of a “caging malfunction.” But now, it turns out...
KWTX

North Texas man arrested for losing 6-foot cobra last year

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The infamous Grand Prairie cobra still hasn’t been found, but a man was arrested on February 11, 2022 for allegedly losing the deadly snake last August. Lawrence Matl, 23, was arrested in the 1800 block of Cherry Street without incident on a warrant...
