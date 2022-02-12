ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Reasons to Binge ‘Young Wallander’ on Netflix

By Linda Maleh, TV Insider
Rogersville Review
 2 days ago

The modern-day prequel to the popular Nordic noir crime novels by Henning Mankell returns for a second round, subtitled Killer’s Shadow, on February 17. Before it arrives, here’s why you should catch...

