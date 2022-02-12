ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Blockades on Canada-US border continue as protests swell

By ROB GILLIES and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER, , Associated Press
Journal-News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — Protesters opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions withdrew their vehicles from a key U.S.-Canadian border bridge Saturday though access remained blocked while other demonstrations ramped up in cities across Canada, including the capital, where police said they were awaiting more officers before ending what they...

