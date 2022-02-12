ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer-Ten-man Atletico secure last-gasp win in seven-goal thriller

By Thomson Reuters
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (Reuters) – A last-minute goal from substitute Mario Hermoso gave Atletico Madrid victory in a seven-goal thriller as they beat Getafe 4-3 at home on Saturday. The helter-skelter game saw six goals in the first-half, as well as a missed penalty, before Hermoso...

