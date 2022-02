BEIJING — It’s no secret the young United States men’s hockey team is fast and skilled. Turns out the kids can hit, too. Answering all the questions raised about their youth and inexperience, the U.S. went toe to toe with Canada in a bruising matchup between the longtime rivals. Using not just speed and skill but also a healthy dose of physicality against bigger, stronger opponents, the Americans emerged with a hard-earned 4-2 victory on Saturday (Friday night PT) and are unbeaten in two games at the Olympics.

HOCKEY ・ 2 DAYS AGO