ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Movie left behind by Denver shooter seemingly shows preparation for murderous rampage

By Carol McKinley The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago

A chilling 47 minute movie has surfaced which appears to show preparation and motivation for last December’s shootings which left five people dead and two wounded including a Lakewood police officer. The movie, titled Warhorse, is for sale on the killer's website, which advertises his books.

The sale of the movie doesn't sit well with Jeremy Costilow, who was mentioned 100 times in Lyndon McLeod's Sanction trilogy, and just missed getting killed that day. "Nobody should make money off of that. It's terrible," Costilow told The Denver Gazette. "I know people are fascinated by killers, but I don't think anybody should own that movie at all."

Not much is known about how the Warhorse movie was made. A holiday wreath decorating a downtown building hints that it was filmed in Denver some time during the holidays last year. The killer mailed his movie on an SD card to his girlfriend in New Orleans with a note and permission to sell it to make money. According to the woman, who would only give her name as “Anne,” it was dated Dec. 27.

Amanda Knight, a friend of McLeod's who warned police about him a year before the slayings, is helping sell the movie, to help Anne recoup the money and property she lost. A statement on the website says that “Proceeds of this film go to victims of the crime.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lesf5_0eCvcI1w00
In the movie, Lyndon McLeod loads cases into a waiting van similar to the one seen in surveillance video taken Dec. 27 showing him walking into a tattoo parlor where he shot and killed tattoo artist Danny Scofield.

Knight knows people are criticizing her for selling the movie, but she said that McLeod’s friends are also traumatized from his murderous ways. “People have to heal. People have to survive. We’re not rich,” said Knight.

Jimmy Maldonado, who was injured in the killer’s first stop at a tattoo shop on South Broadway, was shown a screenshot from the film which showed Lyndon McLeod dressed in tactical gear.

“He was wearing that same helmet as what's in the movie,” he told The Denver Gazette. “At first I thought it was the police who shot me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b6B2k_0eCvcI1w00
Screenshot of the movie in which the helmeted shooter jumps out of a black van brandishing a weapon.

He said McLeod was wearing all black when he walked in the door and killed his wife, 35 year old Alyssa Gunn-Maldonado and his wife’s friend, Alicia Cardenas, 44, who owned the store. Maldonado was shot in the shoulder, fled through the back door and hid under a car in the back parking lot as the killer stalked him and then gave up.

In the next hour, McLeod would go on to kill three more people: Michael Swinyard, 67, Danny Scofield, 38; and 28 year old Sarah Steck. Friday was a tough day for Maldonado, as it would have been Gunn-Maldonado’s 36th birthday.

McLeod is the movie’s sole character and narrator. It's a mish-mash of quick still photos, drawing-to-video images, animal skulls, totems and civil war references. In the background, a male voice-over rambles about Ghengis Khan and Jesse James superimposed with scenes of McLeod riding a chopper motorcycle through Denver streets and seemingly stalking at least two of his eventual targets from the front seat of a vehicle.

The movie flashes handwritten doomsday messages about revenge and murder, and videos of McLeod dressed for battle. The tactical gear, a black helmet covering his face resembles official police gear. One section of footage shows the body of an armed person dressed like a SWAT officer with the words “police” across the chest in white.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cgo8B_0eCvcI1w00
The movie shows various clips of the shooter dressed in tactical gear with the word "police" on the vest. Witnesses say the killer was dressed like a police officer. Further, a letter addressed to residents of the Cheesman Park high rise where Michael Swinyard was killed explained that he got through security dressed in a police tactical uniform.

Costilow believes he would have been killed if not for his suspicious girlfriend. He told The Denver Gazette that McLeod came to the door of his home, which is connected to his tattoo business, at around 5:30 the evening of Dec. 27 disguised as a delivery person. "He had on a big blue postal-looking jacket, a hat with a red light on it and he was holding a package with my name typed on it," said Costilow.

Chelsea Matthews, who was holding the couple's infant daughter, closed the door on McLeod and the young family scrambled to a tattoo shop next door. They could hear pounding on their wooden front door as a crazed McLeod splintered it with a sledgehammer, entered, and shot up the walls. He then torched their vehicle and left.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28NQcU_0eCvcI1w00
Lyndon McLeod in a vehicle and appears to be stalking Denver's 6Collective Tattoo and Art Gallery where he eventually showed up at the door dressed as a delivery driver, broke in and set a van on fire.

His merciless rampage involved seven other stops from Denver to Lakewood in just over an hour's time including a shootout with Denver police, a killing at a Cheesman Park high rise, three murders at two tattoo parlors, a killing at a hotel and even an impromptu drink at a bar.

Lyndon McLeod's rampage was finally stopped by Lakewood police officer Ashley Ferris. He shot her in the abdomen and she got off a shot of her own as she fell. He died of a gunshot wound. Ferris is recovering.

“Anne” gave The Denver Gazette permission to show short clips of Warhorse. Though the movie is professionally produced, the identity of the video crew is unknown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QEt3e_0eCvcI1w00
This weapon is shown in the movie as the killer is loading up a black van. 

According to Gazette partner 9News, at least two of those people were named in a dystopian novel McLeod wrote under the pseudonym Roman McCray called “Sanction." In the book, the main character, Lyndon McLeod, kills people for revenge in bizarre a preview of his real-life rampage.

Knight told The Denver Gazette that in his final months, the shooter was morphing into the murderous, revengeful lead character he created in Sanction. “He had a Denver dentist file his teeth into fangs,” she said, adding that he got tattoos on the tops of his fingers spelling out SANC on one hand and TION on the other.

In Warhorse, McLeod drinks from a highball in a swanky hotel room and opens a briefcase full of $100 dollar bills, which Knight said is cash he drained from his girlfriend Anne’s savings.

“That was $20,000 she will not get back,” said Knight, who added that the black van and motorcycle McLeod drove the night of the killings also belonged to Anne. She said she will never see them again because they are being held by law enforcement.

Denver and Lakewood police told the Gazette that they know about the movie and that they will be reviewing it as part of their investigation into the murders. The FBI did not respond to an email.

Comments / 7

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
9NEWS

1 killed in east Denver shooting

DENVER — Police have arrested a suspect after a man was found shot to death in an alley in east Denver Friday. Denver Police (DPD) tweeted initial information about the shooting just after 12:30 p.m. The shooting happened in the alley between Xenia and Yosemite streets near 11th Avenue,...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
City
Lakewood, CO
County
Denver, CO
Lakewood, CO
Crime & Safety
CBS Denver

Denver Man Charged With Murder After Fight Over Cutting In Line

DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – Two men fought of their place in line to receive free socks at an Auraria campus giveaway in September 2020. The altercation led to one man being stabbed to death. The other man, Gregory Stapleton, has now been charged with murder. Richard Ford III died at Denver Health Medical Center from his injuries. He was 36 at the time. Gregory Stapleton, Jr. (credit: Denver Police) The incident happened at the Auraria Higher Education Center at 1155 St. Francis Way. Witnesses told investigators the two men were arguing while in a lunch line about one of them cutting in line earlier...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Man trying to cross I-25 causes multi-car crash, DPD says

DENVER — A man who was struck by a car and caused a multi-vehicle crash while attempting to cross Interstate 25 on foot near Colfax Avenue survived and was taken into custody for investigation of a motor theft related to an earlier incident, according to a Denver Police (DPD) spokesperson.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Armed man knocking on doors killed by police

Aurora Police responded at 4:38 a.m. to multiple calls of a Hispanic male knocking on apartment doors with a gun at the La Fontaine Apartments, located at 1325 N. Idalia Ct. Vicente Arenas reports.
AURORA, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse James
coloradotimesrecorder.com

MyPillow CEO’s Jet Flew to Grand Junction Hours After Clerk Peters’ Arrest

Yesterday afternoon a jet used by election conspiracist Mike Lindell, who’s the CEO of MyPillow, Inc., departed Minnesota en route to Centennial, Colorado. Flight records indicate it diverted to Grand Junction instead. Less than 30 minutes later, it left Mesa County, headed back to Minnesota with a brief 20-minute stop at Centennial Airport.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
CBS Denver

Friends Remember Slain Douglas County Couple Who Loved Their Kids ‘More Than Anything’

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The two victims killed Tuesday in a shooting in Douglas County have been identified as Jessica Mitchell, 32, and her long-time boyfriend, Todd Gray, 34. (credit: CBS) The couple leaves behind four children and investigators say Mitchell’s brother, Casey Devol, 29, is the one facing charges for their murder. “I just hope that someday they can look back on this and see that their parents were loving, they were great to them, they wanted everything for them,” said Sean Bristol, a close friend of the couple. Bristol says his dog, Cleo, was also shot and killed during the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#The Murders#Fbi#Denver Police#Rampage#Sd
CBS Denver

Douglas County Sheriff’s Detectives Speak With Double Homicide Suspect Casey Devol

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– Casey Devol will face a judge in Salina, Kansas Friday morning where he could waive extradition and be prepared for a return to Colorado. Sheriff’s detectives from Douglas County were in Salina on Thursday, where they talked to Devol, 29, who was arrested there Wednesday evening. Casey Devol (credit: Salina Police) “We’re not at the point where we are going to discuss a motive,” said Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Cocha Heyden. Meantime, people who know the couple killed shared memories of people they loved. “We were very close the last year and a half or so and...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
burlington-record.com

Gray wolf attacks keep north Colorado town on edge: “We’re their grocery store.”

WALDEN — The wolf pack stalks east of this Colorado ranching town, between Colorado 125 and the hogbacks tracing the western edge of the Medicine Bow Mountains. They attacked a pair of cows on Don and Kim Gittleson’s ranch sometime on the night of Jan. 17. One of the black Angus, bred specifically for life at high altitudes, would recover but the other had to be put down later that day. Not by lethal injection, Don Gittleson told The Denver Post. Better, quicker to shoot her.
WALDEN, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KKTV

Woman found dead in crashed car near Circle Drive and Hancock

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman was found dead in a wrecked car in southeast Colorado Springs early Sunday morning. Police and firefighters were called to Circle Drive and Hancock Expressway just before 6 a.m. on reports of a vehicle seen down an embankment. First responders found the car crashed in the trees way off the roadway and the driver deceased behind the wheel.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
698K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy