Just three games on Friday’s L-L League girls basketball docket, as the regular season winds down. Here’s the roundup and some notables …. Annville-Cleona 38, Camp Hill 29 — The Dutchmen have done all they can do. Now, they wait. Host A-C fell behind 8-5 early on against the Lions, but went 18-7 in the second quarter for a 23-15 halftime edge, and then fended off Camp Hill down the stretch to finish the season at 12-10 overall — and currently No. 7 (and the first team out) in the 6-team D3-3A bracket. Nothing is official until the close of Saturday’s action, but the team directly behind A-C, Oley Valley, and the team directly in front of A-C, Upper Dauphin, have played their 22 regular-season games. Friday, Claire Hoover and Sarah Speraw scored 9 points apiece for the Dutchmen, who went 6-2 down the stretch to make a serious playoff push.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO