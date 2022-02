LAWRENCE — As the 3-pointer fell through the net with about seven minutes left, Zach Clemence didn’t waste a moment before he let his emotions pour out. Kansas basketball’s freshman forward raised his right arm toward the sky in celebration. He turned toward his own bench with something to say, as so many of his teammates rose up to celebrate along with him as he backpedaled his way back on defense. There were a number of pivotal moments over the course of the Jayhawks’ win Saturday against Oklahoma, but that bucket is the only one that can boast of giving Kansas the lead for good.

