College Sports

No. 10 Baylor beats No. 20 Texas 80-63 after losing big man

Frankfort Times
 2 days ago

WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor coach Scott Drew quickly expressed how proud he was of his players...

www.ftimes.com

The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
fox34.com

WATCH: Coach Mark Adams news conference after Texas Tech beats TCU 82-69

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech men’s basketball team remains undefeated at home this season, after overcoming a deficit of 13 points in the first half to knock off TCU 82-69. The Red Raiders are now (15-0) at home, but the perfect record didn’t come without multiple scares Saturday afternoon. Tech began to fall behind mid-way through the first half of the game. At the 5:22 mark in the half, a Damion Baugh three pointer put the team down 35-22. Moments later, after a missed three pointer, junior guard Kevin McCullar seemed to roll his ankle after stepping on Horned Frogs head coach Jamie Dixon’s foot. McCullar did not return to the game after being helped back to the locker room.
baylorlariat.com

No. 10 Baylor faced with injury, prevail over No. 20 Texas 80-63

No. 10 Baylor men’s basketball program protected home court with an 80-63 victory over No. 20 University of Texas Saturday afternoon in the Ferrell Center. The Bears (21-4, 9-3 Big 12) stuck with a seven-man rotation after a first half injury to junior forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and were able to propel themselves to victory against the Longhorns (18-7, 7-5 Big 12).
Little Apple Post

Jayhawks edge Oklahoma

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalen Wilson had 22 points and No. 8 Kansas used a late run to beat Oklahoma 71-69. The Jayhawks scored 11 straight points during a 15-2 burst to take the lead in the final minutes. Kansas improved to 20-4. Jordan Goldwire scored 20 points for Oklahoma. He missed a jumper in the final seconds as the Sooners fell to 14-11.
State
Texas State
sicem365.com

Postgame Takeaways: #10 Baylor 80, #20 Texas 63

Akinjo and Flagler were tremendous; 35 points; 8 rebounds and 8 assists. Defense was awesome- 0.97 points per possession. Flo Thamba = beast; 12 points; 11 rebounds; 4 blocks. Tremendous energy from Matt Mayer, Jeremy Sochan and Kendall Brown on the glass and defensively in the paint to complement Thamba.
FOX 44 News

Former Baylor standout Clay Johnston to play in 2022 Super Bowl

WACO, TX — When he was cut by the Carolina Panthers back in November, Clay Johnston was ready to head home. “I had my truck packed up, I was getting ready to drive back to Texas, and then my agent called and was like ‘hey, the Bengals claimed you’ and I was like ‘let’s freaking […]
Clayton News Daily

No. 8 Kansas makes late run, holds on to beat Oklahoma, 71-69

Jalen Wilson scored 22 points to lead No. 8 Kansas to a 71-69 win over Oklahoma on Saturday in Lawrence, Kan. The Sooners had a chance to send the game to overtime, but Jordan Goldwire's step-back jumper in the final seconds bounced off the front of the rim and Oklahoma couldn't corral the ball before time expired.
thedailytexan.com

Texas looks to carry momentum into road matchup against Baylor

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared in the Feb. 11, 2022 flipbook. No. 20 Texas prepares to face No. 10 Baylor for the first time this season Feb. 12 in Waco. Here’s a preview of everything you need to know. What are the stakes?. Despite beating No. 8...
Person
Scott Drew
texasguardian.com

No. 9 Texas Tech rallies to dispatch TCU

Terrance Shannon Jr. scored 20 points to help No. 9 Texas Tech post an 82-69 victory over TCU on Saturday in Big 12 play at Lubbock, Texas. The Red Raiders, still stinging from a double-digit road loss at Oklahoma earlier in the week, fell into a big first-half hole and seemed out of sync in the game's initial 10 minutes.
ocolly.com

On point without 3-pointers: OSU dominates West Virginia

Well into the second half, Oklahoma State had yet to make a 3-pointer. It did not matter. The Cowboys dominated. OSU beat the West Virginia Mountaineers 81-58 on Saturday afternoon in Gallagher-Iba Arena. When junior guard Keylan Boone made OSU’s first 3-pointer of the game, a swish from the corner...
baylorbears.com

No. 10 MBB Breezes By No. 20 Texas, 80-63

Adam Flagler flashed his trademark smile after hitting four 3-pointers and scoring a game-high 20 points in 10th-ranked Baylor's 80-63 win over the No. 20 Texas Longhorns Saturday afternoon at the Ferrell Center. The junior guard knows how hard wins are to come by in the Big 12, "we're always...
sicem365.com

No. 10 Baylor overcomes injury, routs Texas at home 80-63

WACO, Texas — No. 10 Baylor men’s basketball (21-4, 9-3) blasted Texas (18-7, 7-5) in Waco, 80-63, despite losing Jonathan Tchamwa-Tchatchoua to a significant injury. The A1 storyline in this matchup is the loss of Tchamwa-Tchatchoua — almost certainly for a long period of time — and how it changed the trajectory of this game. Rather than folding after a crushing blow to the team’s success and morale, Flo Thamba and company hit another level.
247Sports

No. 20 Texas unable to keep pace with No. 10 Baylor in road loss, 80-63

WACO, Texas — A Saturday afternoon that began with No. 20 Texas facing No. 10 Baylor in search of a third win in a row over an opponent ranked in the Associated Press Top 25, a sixth victory in seven games and a chance to get into the thick of the Big 12 title picture ended with the Longhorns suffering a humbling loss to the Bears, 80-63. Even before Texas (18-7, 7-5 Big 12) head coach Chris Beard had a chance to meet with reporters after Baylor (21-4, 9-3) beat the Longhorns for the 11th time in the last 12 meetings between the two longtime foes in emphatic fashion, Courtney Ramey (eight points, two assists and two steals) summed up he and his teammates getting all over the Ferrell Center by the Bears.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
KU Sports

Game Day Breakdown: No. 6 Kansas vs. Oklahoma State

No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks (20-4 overall, 9-2 Big 12) vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-12 overall, 5-7 Big 12) One of the easiest things for basketball fans to complain about — and be right about — is poor free throw shooting. And while the Jayhawks have been pretty good...
Sports Illustrated

Baylor Forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua Suffers Knee Injury in Win vs. Texas

WACO, Texas – Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua suffered a gruesome left knee injury in the 10th-ranked Bears' game against Texas on Saturday. Tchamwa Tchatchoua was going down the court after a missed shot by the Bears when his left leg turned awkwardly and he crumbled to the floor near midcourt with just under 12 minutes left in the first half. After being tended to for several minutes, he didn't put any weight on his left leg when being helped off the court.
