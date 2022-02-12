Thomas Greiss shines as Red Wings beat Flyers again

The Detroit Red Wings boast not one, but three – count them, three candidates that are all in contention for the NHL’s Calder Trophy as the League’s top rookie for 2021-22. The trio of forward Lucas Raymond, defenseman Moritz Seider and goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic have all made...
On Saturday at noon, the Detroit Red Wings will host the Philadelphia Flyers at Little Caesars Arena. Prior to the game, the Red Wings announced that they have recalled D Dan Renouf from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins. In addition, the Red Wings removed defenseman Troy Stecher from Injured...
The Detroit Red Wings have a quality netminder in Alex Nedeljkovic, who has been able to maintain the team’s starting gig and become the go-to guy. But, when it comes to backups, they are working with Thomas Greiss, who is on an expiring contract. For the last two seasons,...
Hoping to return from the All-Star break on a positive note, the Philadelphia Flyers hosted the Detriot Red Wings on Wednesday. The Flyers had momentum, having won two in a row before Claude Giroux took home the All-Star MVP honor. Now, Philadelphia is dead last in the Metropolitan Division and 27th in the NHL. Wins are scarce; the Flyers are in “holy sell” mode. The Detroit Red Wings destroyed Philadelphia, 6-3.
Soon after the NHL All-Star Weekend, the Philadelphia Flyers resumed their wretched season. This week features two losses to the Detroit Red Wings, the confirmation of the season’s end for Sean Couturier, and lineup omissions such as Rasmus Ristolainen and Derick Brassard. Nothing works when the Flyers give up ten goals in two games.
For the Philadelphia Flyers, their rematch with Detroit on Saturday afternoon was a chance for redemption. The Flyers were much more engaged in their play than in Wednesday’s 6-3 loss to the Red Wings at the Wells Fargo Center, but they couldn’t get enough pucks past goalie Thomas Greiss, who was sharp despite playing his first game since Jan. 9.
In their visit to Philadelphia on Wednesday, the Detroit Red Wings put their youth on full display. They got a repeat performance on Saturday afternoon in Detroit. Moritz Seider scored the deciding goal in the third period as the Red Wings swept the home-and-home against the Flyers with a 4-2 result.
The Red Wings youth was yet again front and center for what was an unusual game early Saturday at Little Caesars Arena. On one hand it was a noon start (weird), and Trevor Thompson was on play-by-play call for Bally Sports (unusual, but I thought he did a good job once he got comfortable). It was also the return of Thomas Greiss, who was brilliant.
The Philadelphia Flyers became a little more watchable Monday as they recalled 22-year-old center Morgan Frost from the AHL’s Phantoms. Frost will likely center the third line Tuesday in Pittsburgh, where Sidney Crosby will aim for his 500th career goal.. The Flyers’ season, of course, has become a lost...
The Detroit Red Wings will be getting Wild this Valentine’s Day. Xcel Energy Center will be the site of Monday’s clash between the Red Wings and the Minnesota Wild. Detroit enters the game having won back-to-back contests against the Philadelphia Flyers; Minnesota has won eight of its last 10 games and currently sits as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.
The Detroit Red Wings play the first of a two game mini road trip tonight when they travel to play the Minnesota Wild. This game was initially postponed in December and is the first of two games between the clubs this year. Minnesota currently have a 12 game home point...
The Detroit Red Wings and Philadelphia Flyers faced off for the second time in four days, this time at Little Caesars Arena. It would be a similar result. Moritz Seider and Filip Zadina scored power play goals, and Michael Rasmussen sealed the insurance goal with an empty netter as the Red Wings knocked off Philadelphia 4-2.
Due to their four-year age difference, Gemel and Givani Smith never had an opportunity to play together during their youth hockey days in the Toronto area. They finally will get that chance tonight when the Detroit Red Wings face the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center (8 p.m., Bally Sports Detroit).
On Saturday night, the Minnesota Wild had a gut check against the Carolina Hurricanes as the storyline heading into the game was, “how would the Wild, a potential cup contender, fare against another playoff powerhouse?”. Having passed the test against Carolina, this time the Wild get to play the...
In an early puck drop from Little Caesars Arena, the Detroit Red Wings will host the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday afternoon beginning at Noon. The Red Wings will be seeking their second win over Philly in the past five days after earning a 6-3 victory at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday.
The Smith brothers have finally be united on the ice. According to Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill, both Gemel Smith and Givani Smith will play against the Minnesota Wild on Monday. It will mark the first time the two Smiths have been in the lineup since the Red...
After a pair of wins last week, the Detroit Red Wings are back above the .500 mark on the season, and are looking confident coming out of the All-Star Break. They look to continue their winning ways when they hit the road to take on the Minnesota Wild in a Valentine’s Day clash.
Detroit — The Red Wings are about to tackle a gauntlet that is pretty remarkable. Beginning with Monday's game in Minnesota, the Wings are embarking on a seven-game segment in which they face seven of the top eight teams in the NHL:. ► Monday at Minnesota (29-11-3, 61 points);
The Minnesota Wild ends a two-game home stand with a Valentine’s Day matchup against the Detroit Red Wings. But the Wild has shown no love to Eastern Conference opponents this season. With a 3-2 win over Carolina on Saturday night, Minnesota improved to 13-1-2 in 16 games against the East. The lone regulation loss came against the Florida Panthers in late November.
Defenseman, forward pace first-year players in most categories. The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2021-22 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, a look at the top five...
Comments / 0