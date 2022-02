Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker have dutifully marched on their own paths since their first fight, but as it turns out, all roads led them back to each other. For the better part of the past three years, there’s really been no question as to who the two best middleweights in the world are and they get the chance to jockey for the top spot again on Saturday when they collide in the championship main event of UFC 271 at Toyota Center in Houston.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO