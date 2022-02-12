ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams' Eric Weddle, Bengals' Mike Daniels activated

The Los Angeles Rams on Saturday activated safety Eric Weddle and cornerback Blake Countess from the practice squad to the active roster for Super Bowl LVI. The Cincinnati Bengals similarly elevated defensive tackle Mike...

