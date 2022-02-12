Rams' Eric Weddle, Bengals' Mike Daniels activated

Odell Beckham Jr. started hot in Super Bowl LVI, emerging as an early MVP candidate for the Rams with a touchdown and big first-down catch in the first two quarters against the Bengals. But the star wide receiver, who became one of Matthew Stafford's top targets down the stretch, was forced out of action just before halftime with a non-contact knee injury. Beckham bobbled and dropped a short pass over the middle before collapsing to the turf and clutching his left knee. He walked to the sidelines with help, then to the locker room under his own power, but did not return before the break and is officially questionable to return.
