Chelsea’s Club World Cup win on Saturday means they have won every trophy they have entered under Roman Abramovich’s ownership.It is the sixth different major trophy they have won since 2003, excluding the Community Shield and UEFA Super Cup, and with 18 trophies in all they are the most decorated English club in that time.Here, the PA news agency looks at their record and how they compare to their rivals.Abramovich’s trophy cabinetAbramovich’s appointment of Jose Mourinho early in his reign introduced English football to the self-styled ‘Special One’ and instantly established Chelsea as leading trophy contenders.They won the Premier League...

UEFA ・ 13 HOURS AGO