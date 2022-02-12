The Book of Boba Fett BTS Photos Confirm Pedro Pascal was NOT on Set

Star Wars fans are lamenting the loss of another established character. The Book of Boba Fett's big finale is finally here, and it's going to have some viewers debating some of the choices. One big choice that will be talked about for weeks is Cad Bane dying at the hand of the man he trained. Fett hasn't been front and center during this show for the past couple of weeks. But, the bounty hunter comes roaring back into the frame this week. The big standoff between the Pikes and all of these assembled mercenaries is every bit as action packed as some would have wanted. But, after the big reveal of Cad Bane last week, a lot of fans were hoping he'd be able to stick around in live-action a little bit longer. Check out some of the reaction down below:

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO