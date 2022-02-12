ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Discussing Michigan's Coaching Staff

By Brandon Brown
WolverineDigest
WolverineDigest
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VZkpd_0eCvQtt700

Heading into the 2021 season, Jim Harbaugh's staff, especially on defense, was almost entirely new. There were a lot of question marks surrounding the staff, the schemes and the overall potential for the team. Harbaugh and crew answered them masterfully resulting in a win over Ohio State, a Big Ten title and an appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Now, it's all happening again.

There's not as much turnover heading into 2022 with just three new faces on staff as opposed to six in 2021, but some of the moves have been pretty significant. With Josh Gattis down in Miami, Sherrone Moore is taking over as the top play caller. Moore was on staff last year as the offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator. Now, he's labeled as the head OC with Matt Weiss now labeled as the co-offensive coordinator to go along with his quarterback coaching duties. Mike Hart is still handling the running backs as a position group but now he's also the run game coordinator, whatever that means. Ron Bellamy has been moved over to wide receivers from safeties, which suits him better as a former WR, and returns him to his original post, even though it was extremely short lived the first time around.  And finally on offense, former Michigan offensive tackle and analyst Grant Newsome has been hired as an on-field assistant in charge of the tight ends. Newsome is as sharp as they come. Even though this is his first job as a position coach, he should thrive.

On defense the big change is at defensive coordinator. After one very successful year, Mike Macdonald is back in the NFL as the defensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens. Enter Jesse Minter. The former Vanderbilt defensive coordinator also worked for the Ravens, which should allow the defense to remain pretty similar, schematically. Minter will be tasked with plugging in a lot of new pieces, but there's talent there to work with. After a successful season as cornerbacks coach, Steve Clinkscale is now co-defensive coordinator along with Minter. One of the bigger moves of the offseason was the hiring of Mike Elston to replace Shaun Nua as defensive line coach. Nua took a job with USC opening the door for Elston to return home. Along with coaching the D-line, Elston will also oversee all recruiting efforts as the recruiting coordinator. And finally Jay Harbaugh, who has been all over U-M's coaching staff, will now coach safeties. He'll retain his duties as Michigan's special teams coordinator as well.

Here's how the entire staff looks on paper:

Offense:

  • Sherrone Moore – Sanford Robertson Co-Offensive Coordinator/Donald C. Graham Offensive Line Coach
  • Matt Weiss – Sanford Robertson Co-Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks
  • Ron Bellamy – Wide Receivers

Michigan Drops Big Game Against Ohio State

11 hours ago

  • Mike Hart – Run Game Coordinator/Running Backs
  • Grant Newsome – Tight Ends

Defense:

  • Jesse Minter - Defensive Coordinator
  • Steve Clinkscale - Co-Defensive Coordinator, Cornerbacks
  • Mike Elston - Defensive Line
  • George Helow - Linebackers
  • Jay Harbaugh – Special Teams Coordinator/Safeties

After what we saw in 2021, you have to give Harbaugh the benefit of the doubt that it will all come together again in 2022. Fortunately for Michigan, the schedule sets up nicely to work bugs out and get things humming along before the rubber really hits the road.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
StyleCaster

Matthew’s Stafford Net Worth Reveals How Much He Makes With the Rams on His Multimillion-Dollar Contract

As one of the highest-paid NFL players at the moment, it’s no wonder why fans want to know about Matthew Stafford’s net worth and how much he’s made as the quarterback for teams like the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams. Stafford—whose full name is John Matthew Stafford—was born in Tampa, Florida, but lived in Dunwoody, Georgia, when he was younger. When he was older, Stafford and his family—which includes his father John, mother Margaret and younger sister Page—moved to Dallas, Texas, where he was a quarterback for Highland Park High School and was considered one of best high school...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Joe Burrow Pregame Photo

Joe Burrow is ready for Super Bowl 56. The Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams are scheduled to kick off at SoFi Stadium in Southern California on Sunday night. Ahead of the game, Burrow is rocking quite an outfit. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback is going viral on social media...
NFL
The Spun

Matthew Stafford’s Wife, Kelly, Reveals Who She Dated In College

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly Stafford, are college sweethearts, both attending the University of Georgia. The college relationship wasn’t always a smooth one, though. Kelly Stafford, a former Georgia Bulldogs cheerleader, told Barstool Sports’ KFC Radio podcast this week that she and Matthew had...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty On Bengals Fourth Down

Super Bowl 56 is officially underway as the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams face off against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately the first few minutes of the game have already produced a controversial call. During a fourth-and-1 play from near midfield, the refs appear to have missed a penalty.
NFL
The Spun

Longtime Sports Broadcaster Died At 72 Saturday Night

A beloved longtime sportscaster died at the age of 72 on Saturday night, according to multiple reports out of Michigan. Frank Beckmann, a longtime sportscaster in the Detroit, Michigan area, passed away following a battle with vascular dementia. The longtime voice of Michigan sports and WJR-AM had reportedly been living...
DETROIT, MI
The Key West Citizen

Yes, Joe Burrow has always been cool. Just ask his grandpa, a farmer in Johnson County

Wayne Parde, a farmer in Johnson County in Southeast Nebraska, is the grandfather of perhaps the most popular person on the planet right now.Part of what makes Joe Burrow so, well, cool is his smooth, effortless manner. He's casual. He doesn't force quirky answers in interviews or dance in the locker room in hopes of going viral. He just does. And it's always been that way."He is just as cool at home as he is in his interviews. He's Joe Cool," Parde said.Parde is a central figure in Burrow's support system that has local roots. Burrow's brothers, Jamie (1997-2001) and...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Weiss
Person
Josh Gattis
Person
Shaun Nua
Person
Jay Harbaugh
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow’s Reaction To Super Bowl Loss Goes Viral

The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl champions! After a thrilling 23-20 victory, the Rams avenged their Super Bowl loss from four years ago and found a way to take down the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, when one team wins another team has to lose. Joe Burrow and company looked like...
NFL
dawgnation.com

Nick Saban hires another former UGA QB

Alabama has hired another former UGA quarterback to assist its football program. Zach Mettenberger, who played quarterback for the Bulldogs for one season (2009) before being dismissed, has been hired as an Alabama offensive analyst, per multiple reports. Mettenberger, 30, will be on the same Alabama staff with Joe Cox,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#Ohio State#Wr#Vanderbilt
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Bengals Star QB Joe Burrow

In fewer than 24 hours, the Cincinnati Bengals will face off against the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl. 2020 No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow lead his Bengals to their first playoff win in over 30 years just a few weeks ago. Ever since then, he and the Bengals have been on a surprising run in the playoffs.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ed Orgeron has 1 big worry for Joe Burrow in Super Bowl

Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron is unsurprisingly pulling for Joe Burrow in the Super Bowl. There is one factor, however, that has Orgeron a little bit worried. Orgeron won a national championship with Burrow at LSU, and thinks his former quarterback can repeat the feat for the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl. Orgeron noted he’s always pulling for Burrow, but said things could go very poorly if the Bengals don’t contain Rams defensive linemen Aaron Donald and Von Miller.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
StyleCaster

Joe Burrow’s Net Worth Includes His Impressive Rookie Contract—Here’s What He Makes With the Bengals

Whether we’re looking at his iced-out ‘fits or his exceptional rise from college football to the Super Bowl, Joe Burrow’s net worth today makes plenty of sense. But how much is he making, exactly? We’re diving into all the details of Burrow’s net worth below, but first, let’s take a quick look at his career so far. Long before he stunned football fans as a rookie quarterback, Burrow seemed destined for greatness as he was born in Ames, Iowa on December 10, 1996, to a family of athletes. His father, Jim Burrow, was a former Canadian Football League defensive back who...
NFL
WolverineDigest

WolverineDigest

Detroit, MI
1K+
Followers
943
Post
318K+
Views
ABOUT

WolverineDigest is a FanNation channel covering University of Michigan athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy