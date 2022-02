Looks like our hopes of a cinematic sequel to Blade Runner 2049 are officially dashed. However, it's been announced that Amazon is currently hard at work developing a new streaming series that will be a direct continuation of that future world. It took 35 years to get a follow up to the classic Blade Runner, so we really don't mind waiting as the folks at Amazon begin work on their upcoming project. According to Variety, Blade Runner 2099 will serve as a sequel to the movie and will be written and produced by Silka Luisa. Ridley Scott is also attached in a producer role with no director announced quite yet.

