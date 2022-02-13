Missing-Endangered 85-Year-Old Spring Hill Man Found Safe

HERNANDO COUNTY, FL. – The missing-endangered Spring Hill has been located safe, according to Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office was requesting assistance from the community in locating a MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT.

Farouk Sharaf was last seen at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday driving away from his residence on Montcalm Road in Spring Hill.

Family members reported Mr. Sharaf became upset following an argument. Mr. Sharaf was reported missing by family members at 12:01 p.m.

Mr. Sharaf suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

He was last seen driving a gold 2008 Ford F-150 truck bearing Florida tag/379RHM. The truck was last seen in the area of Mariner Boulevard and Cortez Boulevard.

Mr. Sharaf was last reported missing in October 2021 and was later found in Georgia.

Farouk Sharaf’s physical description is as follows:

Height – 5’8″

Weight – 185 lbs.

Eyes – Hazel

Hair – Gray/Balding

Last seen wearing – Gray sweatpants and a sleeveless sweater.

If you have seen Mr. Sharaf, or know his current whereabouts, please call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830 or your local law enforcement agency.

