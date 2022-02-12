ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Laine scores with :08 left, Blue Jackets edge Canadiens 2-1

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
MONTREAL (AP) — Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins had to admit Patrik Laine’s shot that gave Columbus a late victory over the Montreal Canadiens was impressive.

Laine scored a power-play goal with :08 left in regulation as the Blue Jackets posted a 2-1 Saturday, extending the Canadiens’ winless streak to nine games.

“I’m going to be honest, I’ve never seen something like that in my life,” Merzlikins said of Laine’s one-timer from the left circle. “No chance even if we would both be in that net. That was a powerful and accurate shot. That was something crazy.”

Laine also had an assist on Oliver Bjorkstad’s goal 76 seconds into the game and Merzlikins made 30 saves as the Blue Jackets won their fifth straight game.

Laine extended his scoring streak to six games (seven goals, five assists), the best Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen has seen the Finnish forward play.

“You could notice it in practice and coming out of the (All-Star) break,” Larsen said. “They start to score and things just seem to start clicking and what has come so natural to him for so long you start to see it at the highest level in the game. And that’s neat to see with a guy of his calibre with how he can fire the puck and how dangerous he can be.”

Cole Caufield tied game for Montreal early in the third period with his third goal of the season. Samuel Montembeault had 37 saves as interim coach Martin St. Louis lost his second straight game.

It was the Blue Jackets’ second victory at the Bell Centre in 14 days, and six in their last seven games overall.

“First of all we’re not in a good spot, we’re not in the playoffs right now but we’re working hard and it’s obviously nice to get wins,” Laine said.

Jeff Petry took a tripping penalty with 1:27 left in regulation, opening the door for Columbus’ game-winner. Laine scored a one-timer off a pass from Zach Werenski.

Despite the untimely call, St. Louis was supportive of the veteran defenseman.

“I think in any walks of life, you can do anything right and still get it wrong,” St. Louis said. “I think Petry’s doing a lot of good things out there right now and I think that somehow something bad happens for him.

St. Louis, 46, was facing the team he’d previously worked for as a special teams consultant in 2018-19.

Columbus got going early. Ben Chiarot’s clearance attempt deflected off Laine and onto Bjorkstrand’s stick. The Dane skated towards the slot, bounced the puck off of Alexander Romanov and beat Montembeault with the fourth shot of the game.

After a scoreless second period, Caufield took advantage of a defensive mistake to score in a second consecutive game.

Vladislav Gavrikov gave the puck away to Chiarot along the boards. The defenseman found Caufield in the high slot who shocked Merzlikins.

NOTES: The Canadiens acquired G Andrew Hammond from Minnesota and sent F Brandon Baddock to the Wild. Hammond has a 6-2-3 record with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League this season, posting a 2.44 goals-against average with a .908 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: At Dallas Sunday.

Canadiens: Host Buffalo Sunday.

Related
Sportsnet.ca

Canadiens takeaways: Montembeault, Gallagher and Caufield impress vs. Blue Jackets

MONTREAL — This was an important outing for Samuel Montembeault. Never mind that he was on the losing end of the 2-1 score versus the Columbus Blue Jackets, because if it wasn’t for Montembeault – especially through the first half of play – the Montreal Canadiens would’ve lost this game before all the good things they did over the final 30 minutes gave them a chance to win.
NHL
myfox28columbus.com

Blue Jackets Patrik Laine named NHL's Second Star of the Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The National Hockey League announced today that Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Patrik Laine has been named Second Star of the Week for the period of Feb. 7-13. The 23-year-old led the Blue Jackets to a 3-0-0 record last week as he tallied three goals and three assists for six points with 10 shots on goal and one game-winning goal.
HOCKEY
1stohiobattery.com

Three Columbus Blue Jackets Who Have Struggled During Season One Of The Rebuild

Every season, a few players out-perform their expectations. The opposite is true, too: every season also has its share of players who fall short of expectations, struggle to find consistency, or in some cases, just haven't developed the way the organization would hope. Here's a look at three Columbus Blue...
NHL
NHL

SvoNotes: Laine calls game as Blue Jackets stay on a hot streak

It's been a staple of the Super Bowl for years. After earning football's biggest prize, one of the top players is asked what they'll do next after such an amazing experience. "I'm going to Disney World," is the reply in the commercial. Unfortunately for the Blue Jackets, who united together...
NHL
NHL

Greiss, Red Wings complete home-and-home sweep against Flyers

DETROIT -- Thomas Greiss made 32 saves to help the Detroit Red Wings defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-2 at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday. It was his first start in 13 games. He was placed in COVID-19 protocol Jan. 17 and last played Jan. 9. Dylan Larkin had three assists...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets Must Prioritize Signing Patrik Laine for Life

Patrik Laine has put on a show since the end of January. The Columbus Blue Jackets are seeing results in the standings because of that. Laine’s latest performance propelled the Blue Jackets to a 2-1 win in Montreal on Saturday thanks to his late power-play goal with 7.2 seconds left in regulation. There was no goalie in the world that was going to stop that shot, high off the bar and in. It made goalie Elvis Merzlikins say postgame that even if two goalies were in net, they weren’t stopping that shot.
NHL
FanSided

TRADE ALERT: Canadiens Acquire Goaltender Andrew Hammond

It was pretty obvious that the goaltender situation with the Montreal Canadiens was getting beyond dire. Cayden Primeau desperately needs to head back down to Laval to rebuild his confidence and Samuel Montembeault, who’s been playing injured for weeks now, desperately needs a break. Fans woke up on Saturday...
NHL
habsworld.net

Habs acquire Andrew Hammond

HabsWorld.net -- With Cayden Primeau struggling and Samuel Montembeault playing through injury, it was only a matter of time before the Habs added a goalie. They did so on Saturday, acquiring Andrew Hammond from Minnesota in exchange for winger Brandon Baddock. While the 34-year-old netminder hasn’t come close to matching...
NHL
NHL

Canadiens acquire Emil Heineman, Tyler Pitlick from Flames

MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens general manager, Kent Hughes, announced on Monday that forward Tyler Toffoli has been traded to the Calgary Flames in exchange for forwards Emil Heineman, Tyler Pitlick, a first-round pick in 2022 and a fifth-round pick in 2023. The Flames' first-round pick comes with the following option:...
NHL
buffalohockeybeat.com

Dynamic four-goal game shows Sabres’ Jeff Skinner back as elite scorer

In the two seasons following his scintillating 40-goal campaign in 2018-19, it appeared Sabres winger Jeff Skinner would never recapture the scoring prowess he possessed throughout that career year. Skinner, who enjoyed a dynamic afternoon in Sunday’s 5-3 win, scoring a career-high four goals and adding an assist, looked finished...
NHL
abc17news.com

Skinner scores 4 goals, Sabres top skidding Canadiens 5-3

MONTREAL (AP) — Jeff Skinner scored four goals in a game for the first time in his career, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-3 to snap a three-game winless streak. Tage Thompson also scored for Buffalo, his fourth goal of the season against the Habs. Mike Hoffman, Jeff Petry and Joel Armia scored for NHL-worst Montreal, which lost its third straight since firing coach Dominique Ducharme and naming Martin St. Louis interim coach. The Canadiens’ overall winless streak extended to 10 games, their worst skid since 1926. Skinner’s third goal put the Sabres ahead for good, 4-3, with 11:44 remaining, and his fourth with 1:46 left ended the Canadiens’ chances.
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
markerzone.com

MONTREAL TRADES FOR GOALTENDER WITH THE MINNESOTA WILD

Montreal has had a host of problems in winning games this season, and one of the biggest has been in net. With both Carey Price and Jake Allen on the injured list, Sam Montembeault and Cayden Primeau are, unfortunately, not cutting it. On Saturday, the Canadiens made a trade for some help between the pipes.
NHL
sunny95.com

CBJ 2, Canadiens 1

MONTREAL (AP) — Patrik Laine scored a power-play goal with :08 left in regulation and the Blue Jackets edged Montreal 2-1 Saturday, extending the Canadiens’ winless streak to nine games. Laine also had an assist on Oliver Bjorkstad’s goal 76 seconds into the game and Elvis Merzlikins made...
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

758K+
Followers
389K+
Post
336M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

