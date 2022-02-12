ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Meet Sebastian: Anderson Cooper welcomes second baby

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PdkY5_0eCvNYE500

Fatherhood suits Anderson Cooper.

The “AC360″ host announced the birth of his second son, Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper, during Thursday’s episode, followed Friday by an Instagram post sharing a photo of the CNN anchor cuddling with the newborn the day he was born.

“(Sebastian) was 6.8 pounds at birth, and he is healthy and happy. Even his occasional hiccups are, to me, adorable,” Cooper, 54, said during the broadcast, noting that the new arrival “already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap.”

Sebastian joins older brother, Wyatt, who was born in April 2020.

Meanwhile, Cooper confirmed that he is co-parenting both boys with his best friend and former partner, Benjamin Maisani, who is in the process of adopting Wyatt, CNN reported.

The couple split in March 2018 after nine years of dating, “Today” reported.

“It’s probably an unusual setup, but I knew (Maisani) would be a great dad, and he is,” Cooper told People in September 2021, adding, “We’re exes, but we’re family to each other, and we love each other as family and as co-parents.”

In addition to thanking the medical staff who helped with the delivery, Cooper also thanked the surrogate who gave birth to Sebastian.

“The sacrifices she and her family — her entire family — made, and the love that they gave Sebastian this past year has been extraordinary,” Cooper said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Anderson Cooper shares first photo of adorable baby boy

Proud father of two Anderson Cooper has shared a picture of his family's newest addition for the very first time. After announcing on-air Thursday night that Cooper and parenting partner Benjamin Maisani have welcomed their second child to the world, baby boy Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper, Cooper posted a picture of Sebastian on his Instagram — the first photo of the CNN anchor's second child.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Anderson Cooper walks out mid-show after son's birth

On Thursday night's episode of 360 with Anderson Cooper, the host shared an exciting announcement - before walking off the show to take a week-long leave. Cooper announced he and his co-parenting partner, Benjamin Maisani, had welcomed their second baby together at the top of the show. "Good evening, there's a lot to get to tonight but I wanted to start off with some good news which also happens to be personal," Cooper said.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Anderson Cooper Shares Photo of Second Son After Announcing His Birth on CNN Show

Anderson Cooper has shared the first father-son photo of his newest arrival after announcing the birth of his second child on Thursday. In the Instagram post, which was shared Friday morning, Cooper can be seen cradling his second son and in the caption, he’s written, “Cuddling with Sebastian the day after he was born.”More from The Hollywood ReporterJeff Zucker's Exit Throws a Wrench in CNN's Streaming PlansKim Masters: CNN's Jeff Zucker Defenders Aren't Helping the NetworkAT&T, Discovery CEOs Grilled About Jeff Zucker's "Unfortunate" CNN Exit The Anderson Cooper 360 anchor announced that he is now a dad of two during his Thursday...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anderson Cooper
Person
Benjamin Maisani
Person
Don Lemon
rolling out

Eve welcomes baby with husband Maximillion Cooper

Eve has given birth to a baby boy. The 42-year-old star and her husband Maximillion Cooper — who she married in 2014 — welcomed their son Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper into the world on Feb.1 and the couple has taken to Instagram to show off their new arrival.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Here's The Real Reason Hoda Kotb And Joel Schiffman Broke Up

Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman have called off their engagement and ended their eight year relationship, after deciding that they would be “better off as friends.” The 57-year-old Today anchor and the 63-year-old financier started dating in 2013 and got engaged back in November 2019; they have two adopted daughters together – 4-year-old Haley Joy and 2-year-old Hope Catherine – and they said they will both be doing everything they can to co-parent their children in the best way they can.
RELATIONSHIPS
Ok Magazine

Don Lemon Slams Former Friend Chris Cuomo In Heated CNN Meeting Following Jeff Zucker's Resignation

Don Lemon shared how he really feels about former pal Chris Cuomo during a private CNN meeting earlier this week. Following the resignation of CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker, network staff at the New York offices met with WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar to discuss the situation. As OK! reported, Zucker announced he would be stepping down from the network last week after failing to disclose a romantic relationship with colleague and Chief Marketing Officer Allison Gollust.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatherhood#Cnn#Cox Media Group
Fox News

Bromance over? Don Lemon slams former CNN bestie Chris Cuomo for breaking ‘journalistic standards’

The years-long bromance between CNN’s Don Lemon and former colleague Chris Cuomo is in trouble. Lemon turned on his old network pal on Monday, as WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar fielded questions during an in-house town hall from disgruntled CNN staffers who are depressed and angry that CNN’s now-former boss, Jeff Zucker, was forced to step down last week.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

MSNBC, CNN face gaping holes in primetime after Rachel Maddow, Chris Cuomo sagas leave 9 pm timeslot unstable

Unusual situations with MSNBC and CNN's star anchors have left them with significant holes to fill during one of the most important hours of the day. Rachel Maddow has gone on temporary hiatus at MSNBC, while Chris Cuomo was fired after a series of scandal brought shame to CNN. While the reasons for their absences are quite different, the liberal networks have found themselves in unstable situations without their former 9 p.m. ET mainstays.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Beast

Ex-Fox News Star Lands at NBC News After Quitting Over Tucker Carlson

Months after Stephen Hayes quit Fox News over Tucker Carlson’s conspiratorial rhetoric about the Jan. 6 riots, the conservative author and pundit has landed at NBC News. “I’ve known and worked with Steve Hayes on and off for nearly 25 years,” Meet the Press anchor Chuck Todd said in a Friday morning statement announcing Hayes’ new role as a network contributor. “He is a principled reporter and analyst who always puts truth and facts above emotion and sentiment.”
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

CNN says it's "offensively stupid" to think Wolf Blitzer's new CNN+ show means he's being pushed out

In response to CNN's announcement that The Situation Room anchor will host the daily CNN+ show The Newscast with Wolf Blitzer while continuing to host his CNN show, Mediaite's Alex Griffing suggested that Blitzer's new show may be a sign that he is being pushed out from CNN because of lackluster ratings. "For Blitzer, whose time on-screen has already greatly diminished, cynics might see a move into streaming as his swan song," says Griffing. "But others may see this as CNNs’ most trusted brand giving gravitas and journalistic bona fides to its new streaming platform." CNN issued a statement vigorously denouncing any notion that Blitzer is being pushed out: "The very premise of this piece is nonsensical and ill-informed. Equating the launch of a CNN+ program with the end of a distinguished television career is offensively stupid. Anderson Cooper, Poppy Harlow, Kate Bolduan, Sara Sidner and others will host programs on CNN+ in addition to their CNN linear TV roles. Wolf Blitzer is no different. This is hit-job hackery, not educated opinion. Mediaite should be ashamed for publishing this garbage."
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Radar Online.com

‘Who Would Had Ever Given Brian His Own TV Show If It Wasn’t For Jeff?’ CNN Insiders Call For Its Media Correspondent Brian Stelter To Be Fired

Following the dramatic resignation of CNN boss Jeff Zucker, insiders tell Radar that Anderson Cooper, Don Lemon, and everyone else that was a VIP member of the "Jeff Zucker’s Boys Club" is terrified that they will be out next. Article continues below advertisement. “Jeff ran CNN like his own...
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Bob Saget’s Family Revealed the Accident That Likely Caused His Death

It’s been roughly one month since Bob Saget passed away. The Full House alum and beloved comedian died on January 9 at the age of 65, and since his death, Saget’s family members and co-stars have remembered the late performer as a dear friend, husband, and father. Now, the Saget family — including wife Kelly Rizzo, and daughters Aubrey, Lara Melanie, and Jennifer Belle (all three of whom he shared with former wife Sherri Kramer) — finally has some more closure, revealing in an emotional statement the actor’s cause of death. “In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed...
CELEBRITIES
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
18K+
Followers
50K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy