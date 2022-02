This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. It’s sometimes tough to handle, but a multitude of things can simultaneously be true. Consider the current predicament facing President Joe Biden: his poll numbers have tanked, his agenda is stalled and even his fellow Democrats are not-so-quietly gnashing about how the second year of his presidency is shaping up. And yet he’s presiding over an economy that any of his fellow members of The Presidents Club would covet, and just this week the U.S. military took out an ISIS leader and disrupted a Russian disinformation campaign.

