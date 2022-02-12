ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Rihanna Breaks The Internet In Custom Top And Pants By The Attico

By Sharde Gillam
Majic 107.5/97.5
Majic 107.5/97.5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kBrix_0eCvLdcQ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ExrXw_0eCvLdcQ00

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty


Rihanna is certainly killing this pregnancy and she’s just sent the internet into a frenzy again with her latest fashionable ensemble!

Last night, the Fenty Beauty entrepreneur stepped out for a Fenty Beauty & Skin party in Los Angeles and certainly stole the show in a custom sheer green and purple ensemble from The Attico. She paired the look with a bright, bold red lip and wore her hair long, straight, and parted over to one side with some behind her ear and the other falling to frame her gorgeous face.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cJ89S_0eCvLdcQ00

Source: Rich Fury / Getty


The 33-year-old was accompanied by her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, who wore a Louis Vuitton x Virgil Abloh jacket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RoGcf_0eCvLdcQ00

Source: Rich Fury / Getty


The gorgeous couple was all smiles as they walked hand in hand into the event where Bajan mommy-to-be was the star of the evening. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hnph1_0eCvLdcQ00

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

Inside the event, the billionaire beauty chatted with PEOPLE about her pregnancy, noting that it’s fun but challenging to be fashionable while pregnant. “ I like it. I’m enjoying it,” she told the magazine. “I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy,” the singer added. “If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby!” She continued, “Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, ‘Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.’ But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform. You put some clothes on, and it’s like, when you look good, you feel good,” Rihanna continued. “I’ve heard that for a very long time, but it’s true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad b****.”

And we’re certainly having just as much fun watching the pregnant mommy-to-be dress up and fashionable during her journey to motherhood!

We can’t wait for more pregnancy looks from the mommy-to-be!

Don’t miss…

Fenty Beauty Made Rihanna A Billionaire

Rihanna Channels the 00’s With A Trucker Hat And Butterfly Crop Top

Comments / 0

Related
Harper's Bazaar

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Coordinate in Fur-Trimmed Outfits

Rihanna is back with yet another New York City winter street style look, this time accompanied by boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The couple was photographed last night while departing Pastis, a Parisian bistro in the Meatpacking District. For the date, the two coordinated in their own versions of fur-trimmed outfits. The rapper wore an all-black outfit, including straight-leg trousers, boots, gloves, and a zip-up jacket with a black boa trim framing the hood.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thezoereport.com

Rihanna’s Maternity Style Includes The Popular ‘80s Stirrup Leggings

Rihanna doesn’t follow the trends — she sets them. Take, for example, her thigh-skimming miniskirts, which she craftily wore months before the trend officially set in. Or, her love for wearing heels with sweats, an unexpected but masterful combo. Ever since the singer announced her pregnancy, her fans have kept a watchful eye on the star to see if her style will change and thus far, it’s remained as on trend as ever. As proof, Rihanna wore stirrup leggings for a recent outing in Beverly Hills. She subsequently shared the swanky OOTD pic, captured by Miles Diggs, a celebrity photographer, on her Instagram page. This further heightened the interest around her flirty maternity look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Rihanna showcases growing baby bump alongside A$AP Rocky at Fenty party

Rihanna has delighted fans by showing her growing baby bump at a party to celebrate her beauty brand, Fenty.Appearing alongside boyfriend A$AP Rocky, the 33-year-old singer posed for photographs in a green backless top that featured a bralet and various sequin chains that hung over her stomach.Rihanna paired the top with silver sequin trousers, both of which were from The Attico.Rihanna accessorised the look with silver drop earrings and a slick of bright red lipstick.In the snaps, the singer is seen embracing A$AP Rocky, who is pictured standing behind her in many of the shots holding her belly.The shots come...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Rihanna Masterfully Elevates Her Hoodie and Camo Pants With Crystalized Knife Pumps and Bold Orange Coat for Sephora Trip

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Rihanna shows how to make a punchy statement during the cold winter months. The “We Found Love” singer was spotted in New York City on Wednesday heading to a Sephora event while wearing an outfit suitable for the pop star turned fashion and beauty mogul. For the ensemble, Rihanna opted for a bright orange fluffy coat that featured an oversized lapel and collar paired with six brown buttons on either side of the garment. Underneath, she wore an orange hoodie that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Rihanna
Person
Virgil Abloh
Harper's Bazaar

Rihanna Wore a Backless Sequin Top for Appearance with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna's latest maternity look is all about the glow. The multi-hyphenate made an appearance at a Fenty Beauty Universe event at Goya Studios in Los Angeles last night. In pics from the event, she included her streak of fun and daring maternity looks with a shiny head-to-toe outfit by The Attico, featuring a lime green backless halter top and ombre silver and purple pants in the same metallic fringe material.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Rihanna Just Wore a Robe as a Gown, and It Works

Rihanna just wore a robe as a gown for a night out, and somehow made it look good. I mean, this is the queen of boudoir dressing we're talking about after all. But of course, she didn't wear your typical fluffy white bathrobe. Instead, she slipped on a floor-length red vinyl wrap from her own lingerie line to surprise shoppers at her new Savage x Fenty store at Westfield Culver City mall in Los Angeles. The piece featured a chic hood, which she pulled up over her slicked-back ponytail, and a matching belt that tied above her growing stomach. Rihanna paired the robe with crimson, ankle-strap sandals, hoop earrings, and reverse winged eyeliner that color-coordinated with her outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wwno.org

Rihanna is pregnant, and the internet is understandably abuzz

Rihanna has brought the world many gifts. She's an influential musician, actress, cosmetics and lingerie mogul, billionaire and national hero of her native Barbados. And now she's poised to add another title to that list: parent. The global superstar, 33, is expecting her first child, with rapper A$AP Rocky. Photos...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Rihanna Breaks Silence on Pregnancy With A$AP Rocky

Watch: Rihanna Is PREGNANT & Baring Her Bump: See Pics!. Rihanna is ready to start sharing her journey to motherhood. Earlier this week, the R&B icon revealed her pregnancy by posing for a glamorous NYC photo shoot with partner A$AP Rocky. Now, RiRi has broken her silence on the major milestone and shared her first at-home pic of her growing baby bump.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pants#Maternity#Internet#Rich Fury Getty Inside#Ugh
ETOnline.com

Rihanna Says Being Pregnant Has Been an 'Exciting Journey So Far' (Exclusive)

Pregnant Rihanna is slaying the red carpet. The 33-year-old singer attended her first public event on Friday night since revealing she and longtime boyfriend A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together. While walking the carpet, she spoke to ET about her stunning maternity fashion, what's she enjoying most about this stage in her life and the possibility of new music.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Pregnant Rihanna Celebrates Rams Super Bowl Win in Blue, Belly-Baring Sheer Top

After the Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI on Sunday defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20, the 33-year-old singer was photographed leaving SoFi Stadium with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, with whom she is currently expecting her first baby. For the night out, Rihanna proved which team she was rooting for as...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ncatregister.com

Bad Gal Riri’s Pregnancy Breaks the Internet

Barbadian singer, actor, fashion designer and entrepreneur Robyn Rihanna Fenty is expecting her first child at 33-years-old. Last week, Rihanna and rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky were photographed taking a stroll through the streets of New York City. In traditional Fenty fashion, the mogul let her mesmerizing style do the talking.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thatgrapejuice.net

Breaking: Rihanna Pregnant with First Child

In breaking news, it’s been confirmed that Rihanna is pregnant with her first child. The Bajan belle, 33, posed alongside her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, and revealed the news while baring her beautiful bump. Check out the stunning snaps, which were lensed by Diggzy, below:. The child will be...
CELEBRITIES
thefashionistastories.com

Rihanna in The Attico at the Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin Celebration

For the past two weeks, Rihanna had social media on lock with her official announcement of her pregnancy. On Friday(February 11th) she hosted a celebration for her Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin lines at Goya Studios in LA. We all know Rihanna's style is like the best in the game...
CELEBRITIES
Majic 107.5/97.5

Majic 107.5/97.5

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
536K+
Views
ABOUT

Majic 107.5/97.5 is the real sound of Atlanta.

 https://majicatl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy