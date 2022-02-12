Super Bowl Bengals Football

Related
A Rams wide receiver rushed off the field and straight to the hospital after his wife went into labor at the Super Bowl
Van Jefferson's wife went into labor during the Super Bowl. Jefferson went to join her at the hospital as soon as the Rams completed their comeback.
Hello Magazine
The heartbreaking details of Rams QB Matthew Stafford's wife's brain tumor revealed
All eyes will be on Matthew Stafford on Sunday as the Los Angeles Rams quarterback hopes to lead his team to another Super Bowl victory – their first since 1999. Matthew was traded to the Rams in 2021 after holding the position of QB for the Detroit Lions, a team that will always hold a special place in the 34-year-old's heart following the support they gave him when his wife, Kelly, was diagnosed with acoustic neuroma, a rare non-cancerous brain tumor, in 2019.
Van Jefferson celebrates birth of second child after wife Samaria left Super Bowl in labour
Van Jefferson has celebrated the birth of his second child with a cute photo after his wife Samaria Jefferson went into labour midway through the Super Bowl.The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver posted an adorable Instagram story late on Sunday night showing him cradling their newborn son with a huge smile on his face, along with the caption “x2!!!!!”The player’s wife had been rushed to hospital midway through the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at the SoFi Stadium after going into labour while watching her husband on the field.Ms Jefferson was seen leaving the stadium on a stretcher.The couple already...
Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty On Bengals Fourth Down
Super Bowl 56 is officially underway as the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams face off against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately the first few minutes of the game have already produced a controversial call. During a fourth-and-1 play from near midfield, the refs appear to have missed a penalty.
Soon-to-be-former Bengals CB commits most memorable first penalty in Super Bowl history
The Cincinnati Bengals were pacing to hit halftime of Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams without a single penalty called against them. Then Vernon Hargreaves came onto the field in a hoodie to celebrate. No typos there. Hargreaves, inactive and on the sidelines, ran onto the field to...
New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams
Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
Rams Released An Official Injury Update For Odell Beckham
We may have seen the last of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in Super Bowl 56. Beckham suffered an apparent knee injury late in the first half of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Rams and Bengals. He required assistance when leaving the field and eventually went back to the locker room with trainers.
Dr. Dre 'Went Against' One Of The NFL's Requests During Super Bowl Halftime Show
Dr. Dre went against the NFL's request to remove 'still not loving police' from his performance of 'Still D.R.E' during Super Bowl LVI's halftime show. Dre took to the stage with Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and other rap legends for an incredible performance at SoFi Stadium. The 56-year-old put...
Tony Dungy Has Sent A Letter To The National Football League
Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy is tired of the NFL’s broken system when it comes to the league’s hiring practices. Dungy has been involved in the fight for diversity among NFL coaches for over two decades, and has become increasingly frustrated with the lack of black coaches getting an equal opportunity.
hotnewhiphop.com
Odell Beckham Jr. Reacts To Drake's Massive Super Bowl Bet: "I've Got To Come Through For Him"
Odell Beckham Jr. responded to Drake's colossal Super Bowl bet that features the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver going over 62.5 receiving yards and scoring at least one touchdown on Friday. Beckham says he's going to do his best to help out the Toronto rapper. "Man," Beckham responded with a...
Buccaneers Rumored To Be Considering Major Quarterback Trade
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in need of a new quarterback – well, probably. While Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this year, the Buccaneers are reportedly leaving the door open for him to return. Brady, 44, is likely to stay retired, though...
The Aaron Rodgers offer Packers are ready to make, revealed
After the Green Bay Packers’ disappointing finish to the season, the speculation that Aaron Rodgers had played his last game at Lambeau field only grew louder. But it seems as though optimism for a return grows by the day. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the relationship between the...
ETOnline.com
Drake Wins Big With Super Bowl Bet on Odell Beckham Jr.
Drake put his faith in the right person! The Certified Lover Boy artist made bank early on in the Big Game on Sunday when Odell Beckham Jr. made the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI. Drake revealed on Thursday, days ahead of Sunday's game, that he'd shown the Rams --...
Matthew Stafford's Final Kneel Causes Betting Controversy
The spot of Matthew Stafford's final kneel has caused a betting controversy since it affected whether he cleared his rushing yards prop.
Cris Collinsworth covered up the NFL’s Super Bowl bag job
NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth was on the call for Super Bowl LIII. At the end of the game, he whitewashed the horrible officiating that gifted the Rams their victory.
Matt Stafford's Late TD to Cooper Kupp Propels Rams to Super Bowl LVI Victory
The Los Angeles Rams overcame two turnovers and the second-quarter loss of Odell Beckham Jr. to outlast the Bengals on Sunday and capture Super Bowl LVI. Matt Stafford, whom the franchised traded for this past offseason in order to increase its chances at securing the Lombardi Trophy, led a fourth-quarter comeback at SoFi Stadium in a victory that'll do a lot for his, Sean McVay and Aaron Donald's legacies.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Fan runs on the field during the Super Bowl following Cincinnati Bengals interception
A fan ran on the field and briefly delayed action in the Super Bowl. With both teams on the field following an interception of Matthew Stafford by the Cincinnati Bengals, a fan ran nearly the length of the field before being stopped by security. The fan appeared to have a sheet or a towel and was stopped just inside the 20-yard-line.
Cincy Jungle
NFL coaches make their Bengals vs. Rams picks
The Cincinnati Bengals are one day away from their first Super Bowl in more than 30 years. It was 1989 since the Bengals were on the NFL's brightest stage, and while they weren’t expected to be here, they downed the top two teams in the AFC at their home stadium.
Bengals CB Vernon Hargreaves, Inactive for Super Bowl LVI, Penalized After Celebrating on Field
He stifled a momentum-changing interception for Cincinnati.
ESPN
Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp named MVP of Super Bowl LVI after 92-yard, 2-TD effort vs. Cincinnati Bengals
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Before Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp delivered in the biggest game of his career, he had to miss the previous biggest game of his career. About 40 minutes after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI and he had been named the game's Most Valuable Player, Kupp sat at a podium with son Cypress and recounted what he experienced the last time he was walking off the field of the game's grandest stage.
