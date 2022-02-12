Super Bowl Bengals Football

Related
A Rams wide receiver rushed off the field and straight to the hospital after his wife went into labor at the Super Bowl
Van Jefferson's wife went into labor during the Super Bowl. Jefferson went to join her at the hospital as soon as the Rams completed their comeback.
Hello Magazine
The heartbreaking details of Rams QB Matthew Stafford's wife's brain tumor revealed
All eyes will be on Matthew Stafford on Sunday as the Los Angeles Rams quarterback hopes to lead his team to another Super Bowl victory – their first since 1999. Matthew was traded to the Rams in 2021 after holding the position of QB for the Detroit Lions, a team that will always hold a special place in the 34-year-old's heart following the support they gave him when his wife, Kelly, was diagnosed with acoustic neuroma, a rare non-cancerous brain tumor, in 2019.
Van Jefferson celebrates birth of second child after wife Samaria left Super Bowl in labour
Van Jefferson has celebrated the birth of his second child with a cute photo after his wife Samaria Jefferson went into labour midway through the Super Bowl.The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver posted an adorable Instagram story late on Sunday night showing him cradling their newborn son with a huge smile on his face, along with the caption “x2!!!!!”The player’s wife had been rushed to hospital midway through the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at the SoFi Stadium after going into labour while watching her husband on the field.Ms Jefferson was seen leaving the stadium on a stretcher.The couple already...
Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty On Bengals Fourth Down
Super Bowl 56 is officially underway as the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams face off against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately the first few minutes of the game have already produced a controversial call. During a fourth-and-1 play from near midfield, the refs appear to have missed a penalty.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yes, Joe Burrow has always been cool. Just ask his grandpa, a farmer in Johnson County
Wayne Parde, a farmer in Johnson County in Southeast Nebraska, is the grandfather of perhaps the most popular person on the planet right now.Part of what makes Joe Burrow so, well, cool is his smooth, effortless manner. He's casual. He doesn't force quirky answers in interviews or dance in the locker room in hopes of going viral. He just does. And it's always been that way."He is just as cool at home as he is in his interviews. He's Joe Cool," Parde said.Parde is a central figure in Burrow's support system that has local roots. Burrow's brothers, Jamie (1997-2001) and...
Soon-to-be-former Bengals CB commits most memorable first penalty in Super Bowl history
The Cincinnati Bengals were pacing to hit halftime of Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams without a single penalty called against them. Then Vernon Hargreaves came onto the field in a hoodie to celebrate. No typos there. Hargreaves, inactive and on the sidelines, ran onto the field to...
New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams
Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
Rams Released An Official Injury Update For Odell Beckham
We may have seen the last of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in Super Bowl 56. Beckham suffered an apparent knee injury late in the first half of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Rams and Bengals. He required assistance when leaving the field and eventually went back to the locker room with trainers.
Tiny Ohio town bursting with pride over Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has become a near-mythological figure in his tiny hometown of The Plains in southeastern Ohio.
Ed Orgeron has 1 big worry for Joe Burrow in Super Bowl
Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron is unsurprisingly pulling for Joe Burrow in the Super Bowl. There is one factor, however, that has Orgeron a little bit worried. Orgeron won a national championship with Burrow at LSU, and thinks his former quarterback can repeat the feat for the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl. Orgeron noted he’s always pulling for Burrow, but said things could go very poorly if the Bengals don’t contain Rams defensive linemen Aaron Donald and Von Miller.
Dr. Dre 'Went Against' One Of The NFL's Requests During Super Bowl Halftime Show
Dr. Dre went against the NFL's request to remove 'still not loving police' from his performance of 'Still D.R.E' during Super Bowl LVI's halftime show. Dre took to the stage with Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and other rap legends for an incredible performance at SoFi Stadium. The 56-year-old put...
Tony Dungy Has Sent A Letter To The National Football League
Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy is tired of the NFL’s broken system when it comes to the league’s hiring practices. Dungy has been involved in the fight for diversity among NFL coaches for over two decades, and has become increasingly frustrated with the lack of black coaches getting an equal opportunity.
hotnewhiphop.com
Odell Beckham Jr. Reacts To Drake's Massive Super Bowl Bet: "I've Got To Come Through For Him"
Odell Beckham Jr. responded to Drake's colossal Super Bowl bet that features the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver going over 62.5 receiving yards and scoring at least one touchdown on Friday. Beckham says he's going to do his best to help out the Toronto rapper. "Man," Beckham responded with a...
WKRC
Bengals fans flood airport to board flights to L.A. for Super Bowl
ERLANGER, Ky. (WKRC) - Super Bowl weekend has arrived and with that a large arrival of Bengals fans to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport to catch their flights to Los Angeles. The game against the Rams kicks off from SoFi Stadium on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
Buccaneers Rumored To Be Considering Major Quarterback Trade
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in need of a new quarterback – well, probably. While Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this year, the Buccaneers are reportedly leaving the door open for him to return. Brady, 44, is likely to stay retired, though...
Slate
Can Joe Burrow Overcome the Biggest Mismatch of the Super Bowl?
Every football game has mismatches within. No two opposing players have the exact same skill levels and pre-snap information, and coaches spend weeks at a time scheming up ways to put one guy against another guy at the exact right second. The Super Bowl has fewer of these mismatches than most, because teams that have a lot of crippling vulnerabilities don’t tend to make it to the Super Bowl. Coaches will find them anyway, but it’s hard for one player to crush another so thoroughly that it tips the entire game. That usually requires a shifting circumstance, like Seattle Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane hurting his arm early in Super Bowl 49 against the New England Patriots. Lane’s replacement, Tharold Simon, couldn’t do much of anything to stop Patriots slot receiver Julian Edelman. But even that wasn’t the decisive factor in the game, as the Patriots won on a goal-line interception by undrafted cornerback Malcolm Butler.
The Aaron Rodgers offer Packers are ready to make, revealed
After the Green Bay Packers’ disappointing finish to the season, the speculation that Aaron Rodgers had played his last game at Lambeau field only grew louder. But it seems as though optimism for a return grows by the day. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the relationship between the...
Joe Burrow makes bold career statement ahead of Super Bowl
The Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams are set to square off in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 13 and per usual, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is oozing with confidence out of every pore of his body. On Friday, the former Heisman Trophy winner said he wants to be the best quarterback in the NFL. That means he’ll have to raise his game to become the MVP of the league.
Bengals fans riot against Carson Palmer after Joe Burrow comments
Cincinnati Bengals are rallying around Joe Burrow by ripping their former starting quarterback Carson Palmer to no end on social media. Carson Palmer had every opportunity to speak highly of his former team and Joe Burrow at Radio Row, but instead decided to burn every bridge this side of the Ohio River when it comes to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Joe Burrow throws shade at living in Los Angeles ahead of Super Bowl 56
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw some subtle shade at Los Angeles ahead of Super Bowl LVI against the Rams. The Cincinnati Bengals look to score the biggest win in their franchise’s history on Sunday, Feb. 13. If they are to defeat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI, they will take home their first Lombardi Trophy. They will have to do so on the Rams’ home turf of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
