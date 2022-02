CEDAR FALLS — After two ties and three lead changes, the Iowa State wrestling team claimed Iowa's Big 12 showdown here at the McLeod Center, beating Northern Iowa, 16-15. The Cyclones overcame an early 6-0 deficit and then rallied again from down 15-9 to beat the Panthers for the third year in a row. Iowa State is now 14-1 overall this season, 7-0 against the Big 12, and have won 12 duals in a row, the second-longest active winning streak in the nation.

