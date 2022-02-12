ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Sarah Spellings
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Since Zoe Turner took the helm of St. John in 2019, her task has been to modernize the brand for a younger audience. The Dior and Alberta Ferretti alum has experimented with bustiers, five-pocket “jeans,” and catsuits in the house’s signature tweed—perhaps in the process confusing those who associate the label...

Hypebae

Suicoke Travels to Italy for Its SS22 Collection

Cult-favorite brand Suicoke transports us to an Italian resort for its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, looking to 20th century architecture as its muse. Venturing to Lake Como for a highly romantic backdrop to the melange of 90’s-inspired garments, the functionality of the historic buildings emphasizes the latest drop’s crisp silhouettes and elegant lines.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Is the Perfect Model Posing in a Gucci Monogrammed Suit and Pink Handbag

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Zaya Wade continues to showcase her keen eye for exciting prints. The influencer shared a photo on Instagram yesterday that showed her wearing a brown matching Gucci suit that incorporated the signature double “G” monogram all over the garments. The suit had a slender tapered look  accessorized with a pair of sleek white sunglasses that had bold yellow lenses for an added pop of color, and she also carried a pink Gucci Bamboo 1947 small top handle bag that perfectly...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Lil Nas X’s Fashion Evolution Includes Bold Color, Wild Prints and Sleek Boots

Lil Nas X came to fame with his hit song “Old Town Road” in 2019. The young star quickly became an internet sensation with his online sarcasm and playful jokes on Twitter. Aside from his hit music and hilarious tweets, Lil Nas X is becoming more known for his flamboyant fashion. The rapper often wears costume-like attire to red carpets and full sequin bodysuits to high-fashion events. Since he got his musical start in the country music genre, Lil Nas X has a plethora of colorful cowboy boots and hats that are custom-made. His whimsical style almost feels like he’s...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Mother Elicits ’80s and ’90s Nostalgia with ‘Snacks’ Collection

Mother is giving new meaning to the phrase “looking like a snack.” The popular pickup line can also be used to describe “Snacks!,” the Los Angeles-based denim brand’s latest collection of jeans that feature ’80s and ’90s denim influences, including the decades’ signature rigid composition and voluminous shapes. All jeans are made from 100 percent cotton to provide both sustainable and authentic elements, and include eclectic “snack time” details like pretzel-detailed buttons, candy color-coated rivets and back patches made from pineapple leaves. Playful names describe the seven loose denim silhouettes. The collection includes the Twizzy Skimp, a high-rise tapered jean; the Fun Dip...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Delivers Nursery Rhyme Inspo in 3D Bunny Moschino Dress and Pink Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Heidi Klum proves that whimsical fashion can be cutting-edge. The “Germany’s Next Topmodel” host and judge shared a photo on Instagram Wednesday morning that showed her in a colorful, fun, and well, eye-catching ensemble. For the outfit, Klum donned a gown from Moschino’s spring 2022 collection that was a modern take on children’s nursery rhymes, and this dress fits that description flawlessly. The garment featured a patchwork and embroidered design that incorporated a purple bunny, an orange cat and multicolored...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Miaou Channels the Ultimate Parisian Girl in SS22 Collection

Following a rave club-themed range for the holidays, cult-loved brand Miaou is back with a new release for the Spring/Summer 2022 season. The latest collection revisits the brand’s Parisian heritage, tapping into French art and architecture through custom prints on fabrics sourced locally from the city. Exclusive, seasonal colorways such as “Parisian Flower Orange,” “Decades Rose,” “Cry Baby,” “Facade Print” and “Deauville Stripe” are applied to Miaou’s signature corset sets, knit cardigans, dresses and swimwear. These shades are accompanied by vegan leather designs and vibrant patterns to complete the cool-girl looks. Further standouts include a deep green halter corset top with a matching miniskirt, as well as a hand-drawn Americana-style print on tank tops.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

BTS to Release Fashion Collection at Nordstrom

Click here to read the full article. BTS is leveraging some of its hit songs for its latest fashion collection. The popular K-pop group is releasing a new merchandise collection later this month at Nordstrom. The collection takes inspiration from some of the band’s most popular songs, including its recent English language hit “Butter.”More from WWDPhotos of the Fashion in Netflix's 'Inventing Anna'Red Carpet Photos at the 2022 Brit AwardsPhotos of Janet Jackson's Style The BTS fashion collection includes a range of apparel items such as T-shirts, fleece sweatpants, jackets, hoodies and other outerwear, as well as accessories like stickers, face masks,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Alexis Mabille Couture Spring 2022

With a return to the runway at his favored venue, the Salle Pleyel, Alexis Mabille toned down the color palette and relaxed the silhouettes in places with his playful spring collection, entitled “Desire.”. In tones of blush, black and white, he toyed with proportions at length. The first look...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

The 15 Best Designer Tote Bags That Carry It All

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. The best designer tote bags are undoubtedly the chicest way to carry more than your phone, keys and wallet — think your laptop, a change of shoes or a backup sweater. Perhaps they can hold even on-the-go beauty elixirs and a complete lunch, too. But more than being practical, extra-roomy bags are becoming more coveted, possibly, than the trendiest of mini bags.More from WWDInside Moynat's Workshop in Paris12 Tote Bags Perfect For Your...
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

Romancing the Stone: Shop Swoon-Worthy Valentine’s Day Jewelry Gifts

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If love is the stuff of fairy tales, where better to find inspiration for Valentine’s Day jewelry gifts than in romantic folklore? Long before a couple reaches their happily ever after, there is whimsy, flora, and magic in these stories that can easily be parlayed into thoughtful jewelry keepsake gifts.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

92 Old Navy Wardrobe Essentials Our Fashion Editors Swear By

We're no stranger to combing through reviews when shopping for new clothes, but nothing beats a recommendation from a trusted friend and fellow POPSUGAR editor. After all, we spend hours a day being tempted by jackets, joggers, and jumpsuits, so when we finally click to purchase, we're more than happy to share with everyone in earshot.
APPAREL
weddingchicks.com

7 Bridesmaid Dress Brands With Truly Inclusive Sizing

On your big day, you want your girls looking and feeling their best, but it can be hard to know where to start when it comes to bridesmaid dress shopping. Quite possibly the most challenging part is finding a bridesmaid line that has the right size for everyone in your bridal party. We’ve looked into all of the trendiest bridesmaid lines and narrowed it down to 7 that are truly size-inclusive. If you want to go the extra mile to make your besties happy, consider selecting a color from one of these lines and letting them select the style that fits their body best, they’ll feel amazing and the photos will turn out that much better–we love a mix-and-match bridesmaids moment!
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

Why Brown Is the Color Taking Over Interiors in 2022

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Color psychology—or how different shades affect our emotional being—states that humans feel a sense of safety and security when surrounded by brown. Why? Its associations with the earth: the calming and resilient element that keeps us quite literally grounded.
INTERIOR DESIGN
hiconsumption.com

Bee Line Taps Timberland for Some Vintage-Inspired Waterproof Boots

Billionaire Boys Club has been one of the more interesting streetwear brands dating back to its early 2000s conception, serving as a brainchild of prominent cultural icons Pharrell Williams and NIGO. While the name is primarily connoted with the likes of graphic tees and bling-clad hoodies, BBC’s latest collaboration with Timberland sheds that stigma more than ever before. Released under its Bee Line subbrand, the label’s take on Timbs’ iconic 6″ construction boot is hard to overlook.
APPAREL
wkzo.com

Menswear and genderless designers kick off New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK (Reuters) – New York Fashion Week kicked off on Friday with menswear and genderless designers presenting their fall/winter collections at the 17th bi-annual New York Men’s Day. This season eight emerging brands were paired with heritage brand Perry Ellis America, which is reentering the fashion space...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TrendHunter.com

Black History Retail Collections

American retail giant Target has announced the launch of its new Black History Month collection, which arrives as part of the brand's broader 'Black Beyond Measure' marketing campaign that focuses on highlighting black employees. According to the company, the collection will consist of a range of products crossing multiple categories...
RETAIL
TrendHunter.com

High-Fashion Superhero Collections

The Lanvin SS2022 collection was created in partnership with DC Comics and the collection prominently spotlights Batman and Catwoman. The latest high-fashion collection from the multinational house includes clothing pieces, accessories and footwear adorned with graphics and artwork that depict the DC characters. Inspired by the way its customers want...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney Does Dog Walk Chic

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Stylist Molly Dickson has worked hard to shape Sydney Sweeney’s youthful yet sophisticated style. Under Dickson’s guidance, Sweeney has delivered a series of looks that emulate the wardrobe of her Euphoria character Cassie Howard, including head-turning pieces from Hermès, Miu Miu, Christian Siriano, Carolina Herrera, and Saint Laurent.
PETS
