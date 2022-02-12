Collection

On your big day, you want your girls looking and feeling their best, but it can be hard to know where to start when it comes to bridesmaid dress shopping. Quite possibly the most challenging part is finding a bridesmaid line that has the right size for everyone in your bridal party. We’ve looked into all of the trendiest bridesmaid lines and narrowed it down to 7 that are truly size-inclusive. If you want to go the extra mile to make your besties happy, consider selecting a color from one of these lines and letting them select the style that fits their body best, they’ll feel amazing and the photos will turn out that much better–we love a mix-and-match bridesmaids moment!

APPAREL ・ 6 DAYS AGO