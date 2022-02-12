ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claire Denis’ ‘The Stars at Noon’ Won’t Be Ready For Cannes

By Jordan Ruimy
worldofreel.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClaire Denis is currently attending the Berlin Film Festival where her “Fire” is set to have its world premiere. My buddy Eric Lavalee over at IONCINEMA has an interesting scoop about how Denis’ “The Stars at Noon” will not be...

www.worldofreel.com

