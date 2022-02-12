Claire Denis’ ‘The Stars at Noon’ Won’t Be Ready For Cannes

Click here to read the full article. Mirsad Purivatra has stepped down as Sarajevo Film Festival director after a 27-year run, and has been replaced by Jovan Marjanović, who was the festival’s co-director, and was previously in charge of its industry department. Purivatra, the founder of the festival, will assume the role of president of the Obala Art Centar Association, the umbrella organization behind the festival. “I am proud of everything we have accomplished over the last 27 years. We started from nothing, when our city was under siege, and today we are a globally renowned institution attended by filmmakers and film...

