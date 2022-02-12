ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

"We Had A Bit of A Giggle" - Raheem Sterling Reveals Context Behind Post-Match Chat With Riyad Mahrez

By Srinivas Sadhanand
CityXtra
CityXtra
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34eAJZ_0eCvJ4Dc00

Raheem Sterling was at his brilliant best at Carrow Road, scoring his 5th Premier League hat-trick as a Manchester City player, as he went on to leapfrog club legend Carlos Tevez in the history books.

After a stunning curler to score the first and a close-range header to bag his brace, it was only right that the Englishman stepped up to take the penalty to notch his hat-trick.

As the rebound fell kindly to the 27-year old, he tapped in his third of the evening and sent the away support into rapturous applause.

However, there was a certain teammate of Sterling’s that decided to have a word with him at the end of the contest.

As quoted by ManCity.com, Raheem Sterling lifted the lid on Riyad Mahrez’s brief chat with him after the Englishman’s decision to take the late spot-kick.

He’s a forward and he wants to score so we had a little giggle about that!” he revealed.

Sterling's revelation about the Algerian comes as no surprise, with the 30-year old emerging as City’s rightful designated penalty taker this season.

Mahrez has been ice-cold from the spot, coming up clutch with an inch-perfect finish from 12 yards out as recently as the Sky Blues’ previous league encounter against Brentford.

It is refreshing to see Riyad Mahrez’s desire to keep the goals coming as this will only spur the Algerian international on to maintain his current sky-high standards till the end of the season.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Pep Guardiola praises Man City hat-trick hero Raheem Sterling but 'wants more' from Riyad Mahrez

Pep Guardiola "wants more" from Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez, calling him "a little bit weak" in his work when competing for duels. Mahrez ended a run of seven straight games of scoring against Norwich on Saturday, but his side ran out convincing 4-0 winners with Raheem Sterling ending his run of five games without a goal by netting a hat-trick.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Tevez
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Riyad Mahrez
The Guardian

Manchester United’s Leah Galton: ‘You go that extra mile in the derby’

The tables have turned. When Manchester United step out at the Academy Stadium on Sunday they will do so with a five-point advantage over Manchester City. Aided by an injury crisis that has strangled the first third of City’s season, United are nine games away from finishing above them for the first time in their short history. With the gap closing, the relatively new rivalry is intensifying.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giggle#Manchester City#Englishman#Sterling#Mancity Com#Algerian#The Sky Blues
CityXtra

Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne on the Verge of Historic Landmarks - Norwich City vs Man City Stat Preview (Premier League)

Manchester City returned to winning ways in the Premier League in midweek, after their 2-0 win against Thomas Frank’s well-drilled Brentford outfit at the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola’s side are now unbeaten across 14 consecutive games in the Premier League, coming into the clash at Carrow Road in fine form in what will almost certainly be a worrying sign for Dean Smith's side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
CityXtra

Player Ratings: Norwich City 0-4 Manchester City (Premier League)

It wasn't all plain sailing for the Premier League champions, with the hosts creating a number of chances early on to make the travelling fans sweat. However, Raheem Sterling's brilliant first-half goal settled some nerves as the winger found space, then found the far corner after the ball fell loose from Kyle Walker's delivery into the box.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Newcastle vs Aston Villa on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Newcastle United play Aston Villa in the Premier League this afternoon in what is set to be an entertaining clash that has significance at the bottom of the table. Alain Saint-Maximin starred in Newcastle’s 3-1 win over Everton on Tuesday, a result which lifted the Magpies out of the relegation zone, while Philippe Coutinho was again on target for Villa in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Leeds. Eddie Howe’s Newcastle are looking to continue their survival push, with Everton now firmly in their sights as they look to pull away from the bottom three while Villa are targeting a top-half...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Raheem Sterling: Manchester City will not rest on their laurels in title race

Raheem Sterling insists Manchester City will not rest on their laurels as they continue in search of a fourth Premier League title in five years.England forward Sterling hit a perfect hat-trick as the reigning champions eased to a comfortable 4-0 win at Norwich on Saturday evening.The victory, which also saw Phil Foden on the scoresheet, keeps up momentum for City, who have won 20 of their 25 league outings so far this season.The 𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙛𝙚𝙘𝙩 hat-trick! 🎩⚽️🎯#ManCity pic.twitter.com/jnyyKPAOkc— Manchester City (@ManCity) February 12, 2022Sterling, though, is adamant there will be no let-up from the players as they aim for another campaign...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Dominant 3-0 Win Over Leeds United

Donny van de Beek came off the bench an hour into Everton’s shambolic second half performance against Newcastle United on Tuesday night and in front of a raucous St. James’ Park crowd, the Dutchman had cut an unusually composed figure, in a game full of unforced errors and misplaced passes from his teammates. Handed his full debut for the Blues on Saturday, in a must-win game, the midfielder showed what a classy operator he is and what an opportunity it is to have him in Royal Blue for the second half of the season. Watching his clever movement, neat touches and reading of the game, it is quite a head-shaker how the player has been deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
939
Followers
4K+
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy