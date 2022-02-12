ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Russia to regulate digital assets as currency, McDonald’s eyes the metaverse, YouTube to adopt NFTs and XRP pumps 30%: Hodler’s Digest, Feb. 6-12

By Editorial Staff
CoinTelegraph
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing every Saturday, Hodler’s Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more — a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. The Russian...

cointelegraph.com

dailyhodl.com

Ripple Partners With Central Bank Digital Currency Think Tank

Ripple has partnered with the Digital Euro Association (DEA) to jointly work on central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). The DEA, based in Frankfurt, Germany, is a think tank focused on CBDCs, stablecoins, crypto assets and other forms of digital money. The organization aims to influence CBDC and crypto-related policy through...
Benzinga

$46M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $46,109,430 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1NmYMmYFcPL1kCjW6ExEEbHt6V9tdSBEQb. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is...
CoinTelegraph

Innovation and experimentation: Spain’s blockchain sector in 2021

In Spain, companies across various industries — not just digital finance — have begun to apply blockchain technology to their operations. This disruptive technology has promoted pioneering projects in the country that are expected to add 20 billion euros to Spanish gross domestic product by 2030. As expectations...
Person
Brad Garlinghouse
CoinTelegraph

Decentralized SocialFi platform Boom app is live, unveiling two NFT airdrops

Boom, a decentralized SocialFi platform, has announced the launch of its application on the App Store and Google Play, and released its Android file download. There is massive hype in the nonfungible token (NFT) and cryptocurrency markets. Unfortunately, this has resulted in fake NFTs on Web2 social platforms such as Twitter, Instagram and Discord. Some users may screenshot or download an NFT image, then use it as a profile picture without actually owning the NFT. In doing so, this negates the purpose of owning an NFT with true blockchain technology.
CoinTelegraph

Singaporean megabank DBS works on expanding Bitcoin trading to retail

DBS Bank, Singapore’s largest bank, is working on expanding its cryptocurrency exchange beyond its current investor base of institutional clients, according to the CEO. DBS Bank CEO Piyush Gupta spoke of the bank’s cryptocurrency business during the Q4 2021 earnings call on Monday, stating that the company will focus on measures to further scale its crypto exchange operations in 2022.
CoinTelegraph

Gnosis (GNO) continues uptrend after vCOW airdrop and rebrand to CoW Protocol

Airdrops, going 'multi-chain' and massive multi-million dollar developer incentives were some of the key marketing and rebrand tactics blockchain projects used in 2021. This trend appears set to continue in 2022 and Gnosis (GNO) appears to be jumping on the bandwagon. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that...
#Digital Assets#Virtual Currency#Digital Currency Group#Mcdonald#Hodler S Digest#Cointelegraph#Russian#Apple Pay#Coinbase Card#Crypto Com Visa Card#Fiat#Iphone#Xrp#Ripple Labs#Sec
hackernoon.com

NFTs, Metaverse and DeFi Contributions Towards Full Digitalization

Non-Fungible Token (NFTs) is a digital asset with features that resemble a real asset like a picture or music. Metaverse aims to evolve the current internet by creating a virtual space where people from different places can meet and talk only by wearing a metaverse glass headset. Decentralized finance (DeFi) was created with the main aim of making transactions easier for crypto users. The metaverse is tomorrow's form of the internet where people will hold meetings, play online games and buy items online.
dailyhodl.com

$2,800,000,000 Crypto Whale Scoops Up Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Binance Smart Chain As Others Stack Ethereum (ETH) and Polkadot (DOT)

The largest crypto investors in the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) ecosystem are gathering massive amounts of a popular meme coin as well as two competing blockchain protocols. New data from WhaleStats analyzing the behavior of the 1,000 largest BSC addresses excluding known crypto exchanges reveals that the richest wallet is taking a major interest in Shiba Inu (INU), buying 139,929,254,883 SHIB for over $4.23 million.
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Youtube
TheStreet

Crypto Price: Super Bowl Is a Big Win for Coinbase, but a Loss for Bitcoin

The crypto-related hype surrounding Sunday's Super Bowl produced mix results as bitcoin failed to reach $50,000, while Coinbase Global saw an "historic and unprecedented" reaction to its commercial during the big game. The championship game, which saw the LA Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals, had been dubbed the 'Crypto Bowl'...
The Independent

Bitcoin news – live: BTC price steady but crypto experts predict ‘$10 trillion earthquake’

The price of bitcoin has seen a steady start to the week, though some crypto analysts have predicted a volatile few weeks ahead.After a strong start to February, which saw the cryptocurrency recover from six-month lows at the beginning of 2022, BTC has settled in the $41,000 to $45,000 range.Other leading cryptocurrencies have also been relatively stable, with Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB) and Cardano (ADA) all shifting by less than 1 per cent on Monday.This period of calm could soon be disrupted after reports emerged that BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is planning to offer crypto trading to its clients.Forbes commentator Billy Bambrough described the potential arrival of BlackRock into the crypto space as a “$10 trillion earthquake”, which could herald a new era of price volatility and record market movements.You can follow all the latest news, market analysis and expert price predictions right here.
HackerNoon

An Interview With Crypto Expert and Token Guru Eloisa Marchesoni

Eloisa Marchesoni is a 24-year-old Italian-American-American born in Urbana-Champaign, Illinois. She is a tokenomics expert, tech business angel, fixed passive income crypto investor, and freelance consultant. She has advised teams on initial coin offerings (ICOs), initial exchange offerings (IEOs), and security token offerings (STOs), and spoken at many venues. I...
dailyhodl.com

Rallies on the Horizon for Bitcoin (BTC), XRP and Shiba Inu (SHIB): Coin Bureau

One popular crypto analyst foresees imminent breakouts for Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, and Shiba Inu (SHIB). In the latest update from Coin Bureau, pseudonymous host Guy tells his 1,940,000 subscribers that he sees a small bull flag for the largest crypto asset by market cap. Bull flags are technical patterns consisting...
crowdfundinsider.com

London’s SETL and Digital Asset to Establish Regulated Network for Crypto Tokens

The protocol, modelled on the Regulated Liability Network (RLN) initiative first introduced by Citibank’s Tony McLaughlin, will be developed and operated as a key part of that global RLN, and enable banking institutions, reserve banks and other regulated entities to create tokens for their clients. Each digital token should...
Motley Fool

The Metaverse Cryptocurrency That Should Be Avoided Like the Plague

The metaverse might be the biggest investing trend of the next decade. The world's hottest cryptocurrency, which rose approximately 46,000,000% last year, is making a play for the metaverse. However, a number of red flags should keep investors away from this potentially dangerous digital currency. There are no shortage of...
