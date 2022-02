Season 1 episode 8 proved to be one of the biggest ones ever for Elsa Dutton, and that’s saying a lot given what she’s gone through. Just a few episodes ago, the character was mourning the death of Ennis. Now, she is fully devoted to Sam, who calls her Lightning Yellow Hair and the two had a runaway romance like no other. We think some people are being overly critical of Elsa online for moving on so fast, but this is a world where you almost have to. Also, Elsa is young — she is the sort of character who will be quick to fall in love and think about her future with someone new.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO