TV Series

Euphoria season 2 episode 6: Is there hope left for Rue’s future?

cartermatt.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we take a larger look forward at Euphoria season 2 episode 6, we want to do our best to remain hopeful. In between the intervention and Rue on the run, episode 5 may have been a low point for Zendaya’s character. Or, we at least hope it’s a low point....

cartermatt.com

buzzfeednews.com

Zendaya Opened Up About Her Hopes For Rue In "Euphoria" After The Latest Brutal Episode

Zendaya has opened up about her hopes for Euphoria's Rue after the show was renewed for a third season following impressive ratings and critical acclaim. According to reports, the latest season of Euphoria has been an even bigger success than the first, with HBO revealing that the viewership of the show has since doubled from an average of 6.6 million to 14 million tuning in across all platforms for the second season's first episode.
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

Nelson Has Fez Bothered on "Euphoria," So Let’s Investigate Who He Is

If it seems like every season two episode of "Euphoria" is more chaotic than the last, that's because it is. The Jan. 30 episode saw Cal (Eric Dane) totally spiraling, Rue (Zendaya) struggling in her relationship with Jules (Hunter Schafer) and with her substance abuse, and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) is just absolutely losing it over Nate (Jacob Elordi) because she's dangerously in love with him despite the fact that he's still sort of, kind of dating her best friend. In the midst of all of this, there was a tiny moment that was almost too easy to miss because of how loud all the rest of the storylines were: the matter of who the f*ck Nelson is.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

1883 season 1 episode 8: Did Elsa leave Sam, and will she return?

Season 1 episode 8 proved to be one of the biggest ones ever for Elsa Dutton, and that’s saying a lot given what she’s gone through. Just a few episodes ago, the character was mourning the death of Ennis. Now, she is fully devoted to Sam, who calls her Lightning Yellow Hair and the two had a runaway romance like no other. We think some people are being overly critical of Elsa online for moving on so fast, but this is a world where you almost have to. Also, Elsa is young — she is the sort of character who will be quick to fall in love and think about her future with someone new.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 episode 13 spoilers: Title for big Jimmy episode revealed

In case you had not heard the news before, NCIS season 19 episode 13 is going to air on CBS come February 28. It’s also going to be a huge episode for Brian Dietzen. Not only did the actor co-write the hour alongside Scott Williams, but it also is going to feature a big story for his character Jimmy Palmer.
TV SERIES
Person
Zendaya
Person
Sam Levinson
cartermatt.com

The Bachelor episode 6 spoilers: Clayton, Genevieve, & Shanae’s ‘date’

As we prepare for The Bachelor episode 6 on ABC next week, it’s pretty clear that Genevieve versus Shanae will be front and center. What’s also clear is that producers were eager to get every minute of screen time possible out of their biggest villain. Hence, the decision to leave tonight’s episode where you have to watch next week to learn the final outcome.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Why Euphoria's Latest Episode Is a Major Letdown

Watch: Eric Dane Talks Going FULL FRONTAL on "Euphoria" Warning: This story contains spoilers for season two, episode five of Euphoria. Sam Levinson is known to blend different styles in Euphoria, often mixing comedy with drama to tell the high schoolers' stories. But in season two of the HBO series, the episodes have become increasingly chaotic—and episode five is no different.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

This Is Us season 6 debate: Who will be Kevin’s wife in the future?

While we wait for This Is Us season 6 to return to NBC, why not have an important discussion on Kevin Pearson? In particular, why not dive further into his dating future?. At some point down the road, we know that the character gets married, but who is he with? Is it with someone we know? There is a lot of interesting possibilities out there…
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

1883 season 1 episode 8 promo: Prepare for the storm

As you prepare for 1883 season 1 episode 8 on Paramount+ this weekend, it looks like the wagon train is about to hit a HUGE snag. Based on the promo below, Shea, Elsa, and several other characters are going to encounter some of the biggest hurdles so far. In particular, we’re talking about a massive twister that could send them all into grave danger. They don’t have anywhere to hide and it goes without saying that this is going to be a HUGE problem. Where do they go? How do they avoid this? It could be a race against time.
TV SERIES
NYLON

Zendaya Said Rue’s "Rock Bottom" 'Euphoria' Episode Is All About Empathy

In the fifth episode of Euphoria, Zendaya gives a transcendent performance as central character Rue. Desperate to find the drugs she had stashed in a suitcase and hid from everyone, the high school student violently storms around the house, breaking everything in sight and physically attacking her concerned mother (Nika King) and little sister (Storm Reid). It’s an utterly terrifying sequence of events, and one that has understandably complicated the character of Rue, making it infinitely more difficult to root for her. Now, not only is she an addict, but she’s also an unhinged assailant, responsible for doing unspeakable things to the people who love and care about her most. But it’s also true that Rue is battling a severe disease of the mind and body — and because of that, Zendaya really hopes people don’t turn their back on her.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Euphoria new tonight on HBO, or delayed by the Super Bowl?

Is Euphoria new tonight on HBO? Or, are we seeing the Zendaya series pushed back a week due to Super Bowl LVI? We understand if you’ve got these questions, so we’re happy to break all of that down for you within as we look towards the future. Let’s...
NFL
cartermatt.com

The Boys season 3: A fun Cameron Coleman mash-up video!

We know that the wait for The Boys season 3 on Amazon is a long one — a really long one. The plan is for the show to return this coming June!. Over the past few weeks, the show at least did a good job of keeping us hyped by sharing some Seven on 7 with Cameron Coleman news segments that were odd, hilarious, and a perfect parody of a number of propaganda news shows that exit in the world. Unfortunately, this is the first month that we haven’t had one of these! Suffice it to say, we miss the segment tremendously.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Succession season 4: Is a ten-episode season likely to happen?

We’re more than aware that we will be waiting a long time for Succession season 4 to premiere on HBO. It’d obviously be great to see it sooner rather than later, but we have to be realistic with our expectations. Filming is likely not going to begin for a handful of months. As of right now, the assumption is that episodes are being written.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Grown-ish season 4 episode 13 spoilers: ‘OK Not to Be OK’

Are you curious to learn a little more about grown-ish season 4 episode 13? We should start by noting that it will arrive on Freeform next week! The title here is “OK Not to Be OK,” and just from reading that alone, you can understand that mental health is going to be a big focus of this story.
TV SERIES
WUSA

'Euphoria': Storm Reid and Nika King on Rue's Emotional Intervention in Season 2 (Exclusive)

Season 2 of Euphoria has been building up to episode 5, which sees Leslie (Nika King) and Gia (Storm Reid) confronting Rue (Zendaya) over her relapse and continued drug use. King, Reid as well as Colman Domingo, who plays Rue’s sponsor, Ali, opened up to ET’s Denny Directo about the emotional intervention that went down with the family and if there’s a sober future for Rue.
TV SERIES
TODAY.com

Is Rue still alive on ‘Euphoria’? Why some fans think she’s not

"Euphoria" typically features main character Rue narrating each character's plotline, so what happens when we have an entire episode without her signature voice-overs?. After Sunday's episode four ended with Rue in a drug-induced hallucination in a church where she seemingly reconnects with her father, fans are theorizing that the protagonist might have overdosed.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? Season 4 episode 13 news

Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? Are we going to be seeing season 4 episode 13 on the air sooner rather than later? Within this article, we come bearing an answer to that, plus some more news as to what lies ahead. We won’t wait before getting to the...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Oval season 3 episode 17 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Get a Grip’

Season 3 episode 17 is coming onto BET in one week’s time — how about a little more news all about it in advance?. Let’s start off here with the title: “Get a Grip.” This episode is going to be largely about Grip, at least in the sense of what Hunter is willing to do for him. Let’s just say that there’s potential for a LOT of chaos here, and we say that knowing full well that The Oval is a rather chaotic show. Hunter’s also got some big plans in regards to Sharon, and we also could see him.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Power Book II: Ghost new tonight on Starz? Early season 3 hopes

Is Power Book II: Ghost new tonight on Starz? Are we going to dive more into the story of the Michael Rainey Jr. show?. Obviously, it goes without saying that we want more, especially after the way that season 2 ended. Zeke and Lauren are both dead, Brayden is seemingly gone from Stansfield and while Tariq did manage to avoid going to prison, it came at a cost. After Lauren’s death, he eventually realized that his sister Yaz would be better off somewhere else — in particular, with his mom Tasha in Witness Protection.
TV SERIES

Community Policy