Politics

Biden-Putin call is inconclusive even as tensions over Ukraine jump

By Tony Halpin, Jenny Leonard,, Ilya Arkhipov, Bloomberg News
Marietta Daily Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The leaders of the U.S. and Russia held an hourlong call on Saturday that made little apparent headway, with President Joe Biden warning again of “severe costs” for any invasion of Ukraine and Russian President Vladimir Putin accusing America of failing to provide him with the security assurances he...

NBC Los Angeles

No Sign That Putin Has Stopped His ‘March Towards War,' Says Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia

Every indication suggests that Putin is continuing to build up troops at the border Russia shares with Ukraine, said Michael McFaul, a former U.S. ambassador. "There's no indication at all that Putin has stopped his march towards war, his preparedness towards war," said McFaul, who is now director at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies.
wmar2news

Russia's top diplomat urges Putin to keep discussions open with West as Ukraine tensions mount

MOSCOW — Russia's top diplomat has advised President Vladimir Putin to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine. Speaking at the start of a meeting with Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggested Russia should continue a dialogue with the U.S. and its allies even though they have rejected Moscow's main security demands.
CBS News

Biden speaks to Putin, Zelenskyy as officials warn a Russian invasion of Ukraine could begin anytime

President Biden spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and agreed to keep pursuing "both diplomacy and deterrence" in response to Russia's military buildup along Ukraine's border. This comes after Biden's call with Vladimir Putin failed to yield a breakthrough as U.S. officials warn a Russian invasion could begin at any moment. Weijia Jiang has the latest.
Marietta Daily Journal

Ukraine's comic-turned-president finds Russia showdown a deadly serious matter

KYIV, Ukraine — For years, Volodymyr Zelensky was best-known among his fellow Ukrainians for cracking them up. A comedy sketch artist, he starred in the hit sitcom "Servant of the People," about a history teacher who somehow gets elected president on the strength of a viral video of him ranting about corruption.
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Olaf Scholz
Emmanuel Macron
morningbrew.com

Why would Putin invade Ukraine?

The Russia–Ukraine crisis continued to escalate over the weekend, with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan warning that a Russian invasion could come “essentially at any time.”. The Russian government has denied it’s planning a move into Ukraine, but its military has amassed more than 130,000 troops along...
AFP

Biden warns Putin Ukraine attack would bring 'severe costs'

Efforts to defuse the crisis in Ukraine via a frenzy of telephone diplomacy failed to ease tensions Saturday, with US President Joe Biden warning that Russia faces "swift and severe costs" if its troops carry out an invasion. Russian leader Vladimir Putin slammed Western claims that Moscow was planning such a move as "provocative speculation" that could lead to conflict in the ex-Soviet country, according to a Russian readout of a call with French President Emmanuel Macron. Speaking after new phone talks between Putin and Biden, the Kremlin's top foreign policy advisor Yury Ushakov told a conference call: "Hysteria has reached its peak." Weeks of tensions that have seen Russia nearly surround its western neighbor with more than 100,000 troops intensified after Washington warned that an all-out invasion could begin "any day" and Russia launched its biggest naval drills in years across the Black Sea.
CBS News

Russian units near Ukraine moved into "attack positions," official says

Russia has moved some long-range artillery and rocket launchers into firing position, threatening Ukraine, according to a U.S. official. Some Russian units have left their assembly areas — the bumper-to-bumper formations seen in satellite photos — and are beginning to move into "attack positions," according to the official. This movement marks a change since Sunday, when some of the units had left the assembly areas but had not yet taken what could be viewed as attack positions.
France
Europe
Germany
Russia
US News and World Report

Putin Told Biden His Security Ideas Do Not Tackle Main Russian Concerns

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian leader Vladimir Putin told U.S. President Joe Biden that Moscow would review ideas he laid out to address Russia's security demands in a phone call on Saturday, but that they still did not tackle Moscow's key concerns, the Kremlin said. Biden and Putin spoke by phone...
Grand Haven Tribune

US: Over 130,000 Russian troops now staged outside Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukraine's president urged calm amid intensified warnings of a possible Russian invasion within days, saying he had yet to see convincing evidence of that, even as the U.S. reported Sunday that Moscow positioned more of its troops closer to Ukraine's borders and some airlines canceled or diverted flights to the capital of Kyiv.
