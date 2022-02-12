ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pentagon to send 3,000 additional troops to Europe amid tension at Ukraine border

By Kyle Morris
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pentagon will send an additional 3,000 troops from the 82 Airborne Division to Europe in the coming days as the prospect for a Russian invasion of Ukraine appears to grow. "As we've said before, we are in the window when an invasion could begin at any time should Vladimir Putin...

