New Study Shows People Aren’t Super Quick To Quit Their Jobs In NJ

One of the most heavily traveled roads in all of New Jersey, possibly the East Coast, is the iconic Garden State Parkway. I travel the Parkway every day going back and forth to work. My run is exit 58 to exit 81. Now before we get into “the most annoying things on the Garden State parkway” I do wanna say for the most part of like the ride. Yes the tolls keep increasing, but its a smooth ride and it saves time without all the stopping and starting you find on local roads. Snow removal is good, it’s clean and it has gas, restrooms, and coffee if you need it. However this article is to talk about pet peeves and to let you sound off and share what makes you yell inside your car, hopefully not something you do often.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO