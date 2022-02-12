ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Cleveland on Cotton: Price Trendline Continues to Point Higher

By O.A. Cleveland, Consulting Economist, Cotton Expert
agfax.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew crop cotton futures continued its walk on the wile side closing for the second consecutive week above the dollar mark and settling at 105.19. Good demand associated with unchecked inflation–forecast to continue into 2023–and buoyed by very dry conditions in the Southwest provide solid price support....

agfax.com

agfax.com

DTN Cotton Open: Lower on Geo-Political Jitters

The cotton market is triple digits lower Monday morning as the Russia/Ukraine event continues to dominate world news and world markets. Nonetheless, this situation should have no direct effect on the global cotton trade unless things get out of hand. The market is also reeling amid last week’s neutral-to-unfriendly crop...
WORLD
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybeans Lower; Wheat Mixed

Corn futures are 3 to 4 cents lower at midday Monday; soybean futures are 19 to 22 cents lower; wheat futures are 5 cents lower to 2 cents higher. Corn futures are 3 to 4 cents lower with early strength fading on spillover pressure from soybeans with softer overall commodity action and flat spread trade. Ethanol margins will remain poor in the short term until driving demand improves and stocks narrow with rising unleaded prices likely to keep tamping driving down along with a fresh winter storm this week.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Tractor sales continue steady growth in January

Continuing the trend from last year, overall agricultural tractor sales in North America have continued to rise in January 2022. Total farm tractors sales in the United States gained 1.5% in sales for January 2022 compared to this time last year, according to data reported by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM). This boost in tractor sales was led by a boost in 2WD tractor sales, seeing a nearly 11% increase in sales from January 2021.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Wheat markets push higher in volatile trade

Volatility is kicking up a notch as Russia/Ukraine tensions reach a fever pitch and as weather concerns continue in South America and become an increasing issue in the U.S. southern Plains. There is no denying how the grain market would react if and when Russia invades Ukraine. After seeing a...
AGRICULTURE
International Business Times

Analysis-Abundant Lower-quality Asian Wheat Supplies To Fill Corn Shortage

Record volumes of lower quality wheat from India and Australia are set to fill a gap left in Asia's animal feed market by a shortage of corn exports from South America, where drought is expected to reduce output, traders and analysts told Reuters. Combined wheat production from India and Australia,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Wheat firms on Ukraine crisis, soybeans drop after surge

HAMBURG, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose on Monday on concerns that a possible armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine could disrupt wheat exports via the Black Sea. Soybeans fell from 9-month highs seen last week as traders awaited more news about the impact on trade flows of dry weather which is expected to reduce crops in South America. Corn also fell.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Cotton Close: Moderately Lower on Outside Turbulence

The cotton market was lower Friday despite spiking gold, energies and grains. Rumors of Russian troop movements into Ukraine resulted in a huge, two-sided reaction as markets headed to the weekend. To that end, at its worst, the Dow Jones was off 525 points. For cotton, we think there is very little price risk in the Russian and Ukrainian episode, but certainly if things were to get out of hand, anything could happen.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

U.S. Agricultural Exports Set Record in 2021

A news release on Tuesday from the USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service stated that, “The American agricultural industry posted its highest annual export levels ever recorded in 2021, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announced today. The final 2021 trade data published by the Department of Commerce this morning shows...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Rice Market Update: Domestic, Global Stocks Both Raised

The USDA World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report was released this week, and offered an outlook that denoted smaller supplies, unchanged domestic use, lower exports, and higher ending stocks—most of the changes a result of medium grain rice instead of long grain. The smaller supplies are on...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Global Markets: Cotton – Turkey Textile, Product Exports Spur Record Consumption

Turkey’s 2021/22 cotton consumption is forecast at a record 8.5 million bales and use is expected to grow more than 10 percent, well above the 3 percent consumption growth forecast for the world. Turkey is forecast to contribute a significant portion of the world’s record 2021/22 consumption, behind only India in its year-over-year increase of 0.8 million bales. Logistical advantages, changes in global retailers’ sourcing strategies, and duty-free access to the European Union (EU) are supporting robust cotton product and textile exports.
ECONOMY
Rogersville Review

AAA: Gas prices higher with no signs of slowing

The trend of higher gas prices continues as we begin the second week of February. Since last Monday, gas prices across Tennessee have rose a nickel, on average. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.15 which is 13 cents more expensive than one month ago and 91 cents more than one year ago.
TENNESSEE STATE
stlpublicradio.org

Midwest farmers are struggling with higher fertilizer prices

Making money farming is always a risky proposition, but a giant spike in fertilizer prices this year will make it even more difficult. The cost of phosphate and nitrogen-based fertilizers, the kinds that are applied to corn, soybean and hay fields, are seeing jumps of 80% to 200%. Manufacturers are...
SEDALIA, MO
OilPrice.com

OPEC Production Problems Push Oil Prices Higher

News of an 'imminent' nuclear deal with Iran sent oil prices lower this week, but the reality of OPEC underproduction soon shifted sentiment and sent prices higher on Friday. Wherever you looked this week, it seemed that Iran was at the center of all oil market news. The prospect of a breakthrough in the nuclear deal, a breakthrough that was assumed to be imminent by several participants, drove oil prices lower over the week after last week’s bull run to mid $90s. The fact that Iran’s crude would take several months to reach markets if a deal were agreed upon shows that this was largely driven by sentiment. On the fundamental front, OPEC+ underperformance is potentially flirting with 1 million b/d in February, news that led even the IEA to get involved in pushing for more oil. The IEA joined the ranks of India and other major importers, all calling upon Middle Eastern exporters to bring more crude into the markets.
TRAFFIC
mining.com

China’s price for capping commodities will be higher emissions

China’s success in capping the surge in commodities prices looks increasingly dependent on its ability to deliver more supply. But to do that, it’s going to have to tolerate higher carbon emissions. That calculation seems baked into the latest directive on Thursday from the National Development and Reform...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
actionforex.com

Stocks Point Higher as Treasury Yields Ease

FTSE -0.5% at 7633. US futures have reversed from session lows, clawing background, setting US stocks on track for a positive open. This comes after a steep selloff in the previous session following the release of hotter than expected US inflation and expectations of a more hawkish Fed. US inflation...
STOCKS
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Corn, Soy Complex Firm Early

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn is up 5 cents, March soybeans are up 8 3/4 cents, and March KC wheat is down 1/4 cent. CME Globex Recap: Early Friday, Dow Jones futures are lower, with European markets all lower and Asian markets mixed. The bond market is lower. Following Thursday’s late day swoon from new contract highs earlier in the morning, the grain and soy markets are modestly higher to begin.
AGRICULTURE

